Adam Harrison, a son of ‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity Rick Harrison, has died in Las Vegas at age 39

This undated photo provided by Laura Herlovich shows from left, Adam and Rick Harrison. Adam, one of three sons of reality TV show “Pawn Stars” celebrity Richard “Rick” Harrison, has died in Las Vegas, a family representative said Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. He was 39. (Laura Herlovich via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 20, 2024 1:25 pm.

Last Updated January 20, 2024 2:12 pm.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Adam Harrison, one of three sons of reality TV show “Pawn Stars” celebrity Richard “Rick” Harrison, has died in Las Vegas, a family representative said Saturday. He was 39.

Harrison family spokesperson Laura Herlovich confirmed Adam Harrison died Friday, said his death was from a suspected drug overdose and issued a short statement.

“Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam,” the statement said. “We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that police were investigating Adam Harrison’s death, which was first reported by celebrity website TMZ. Las Vegas police did not immediately respond Saturday to messages from The Associated Press.

Herlovich said she did not know where Harrison died or the overdose substance.

Adam Harrison was not featured on “Pawn Stars.” The show does feature Harrison’s oldest son, Corey Harrison.

Both Richard Harrison and Corey Harrison posted short memorial comments on their Instagram accounts.

The History Channel program started in 2009. It centers on family relationships and business operations of a storefront business on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Family patriarch Richard Harrison, who was characterized on the show as “The Old Man,” died in June 2018 at age 77.

The Associated Press

