An explosive case of police violence in the Paris suburbs ends with the conviction of 3 officers

FILE - People march in the streets of Aulnay-sous-Bois, north of Paris, France, holding a sign reading "Justice for Theo" during a protest, a day after a French police officer was charged with with violence during an identity check, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. A French court convicted three police officers of “voluntary violence” towards a youth worker in a Paris suburb who had a police baton forcibly inserted into his rectum during an identity check seven years ago. (AP Photo/Milos Krivokapic, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 20, 2024 10:04 am.

Last Updated January 20, 2024 10:12 am.

PARIS (AP) — A French court convicted three police officers of “voluntary violence” towards a youth worker in a Paris suburb who suffered serious injuries to his rectum after being assaulted with a police baton during an identity check seven years ago.

All three officers received suspended prison sentences. The officer who used the baton to strike Théo Luhaka was given a suspended sentence of 12 months, while the other two present on the scene got three months each.

Luhaka, a youth worker of African descent who was 22 years old at the time, filed a lawsuit accusing the officers of assaulting him during an identity check in February 2017 in Aulnay-sous-Bois, a working-class suburb northeast of Paris with a large immigrant population.

Rights defenders have long complained of French police abusing their powers during identity checks on people of color.

The court in the town of Bobigny, about 9 kilometers (5 miles) north-east of the French capital, dropped the charge of a “permanent infirmity” in its decision on Friday. A charge of rape was dropped earlier.

Despite the light sentences, the verdict brought a sense of closure for Luhaka, the French press reported his lawyers as saying.

“It’s a decision … that we take as a victory,” said Antoine Vey, Luhaka’s lawyer, according to the daily Le Monde. Luhaka did not speak, but had said earlier that he would be relieved if the police were convicted.

The lawyer for Marc-Antoine Castelain, the officer who received the 12-month sentence, also welcomed the verdict.

“The first impression of our client is the immense relief that, for the first time, in the eyes of France, it has been established that … he is not a criminal,” Le Monde quoted Thibault de Montbrial as saying, adding that the court had set the record straight about his actions at the time.

Widespread anger erupted after a video surfaced online apparently showing Luhaka’s arrest on Feb. 2, 2017. The incident was followed by a week of protests in suburbs around Paris, many degenerating into violence.

Rioting has accompanied police ID checks gone awry in the past. Most recently, the shooting death of Nahel Merzouk, a 17-year-old youth with Algerian roots, during a police ID check last June touched off days of rioting around France. The motorcycle police officer who fired into the stopped car driven by the young man has been charged with voluntary homicide but was released from detention during the investigation.

In the case of Théo Luhaka, Le Monde reported that Castelain, the officer who used the “telescopic baton,” was also banned from carrying a weapon or patrolling the streets for five years. The other two officers received similar bans for two years.

All three denied wrong-doing and said their reaction was justified because the young man was in “rebellion.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Vehicle submerged in Keating Channel
Vehicle submerged in Keating Channel

A vehicle has exited the roadway and went into the Keating Channel on Saturday morning. Police arrived on scene with Toronto Fire after reports that a vehicle broke through ice and became submerged...

6m ago

TTC once again closing six stations on Line 1 this weekend
TTC once again closing six stations on Line 1 this weekend

Once again subway riders will have to make alternate plans this weekend if their trip includes a portion of Line 1. The TTC says subway service between St. George and St. Andrew stations is suspended...

12h ago

2 arrested as man suffers serious injuries from shooting in Scarborough
2 arrested as man suffers serious injuries from shooting in Scarborough

Two people have been arrested after a man suffered serious injuries from a shooting in Scarborough on Saturday morning. Police responded to a call just after 4:00 a.m. for reports of gunshots heard...

3h ago

Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources
Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources

A Tim Hortons store on Simcoe Street South in Oshawa briefly stopped all in-store service before bringing back takeout services.

3h ago

Top Stories

Vehicle submerged in Keating Channel
Vehicle submerged in Keating Channel

A vehicle has exited the roadway and went into the Keating Channel on Saturday morning. Police arrived on scene with Toronto Fire after reports that a vehicle broke through ice and became submerged...

6m ago

TTC once again closing six stations on Line 1 this weekend
TTC once again closing six stations on Line 1 this weekend

Once again subway riders will have to make alternate plans this weekend if their trip includes a portion of Line 1. The TTC says subway service between St. George and St. Andrew stations is suspended...

12h ago

2 arrested as man suffers serious injuries from shooting in Scarborough
2 arrested as man suffers serious injuries from shooting in Scarborough

Two people have been arrested after a man suffered serious injuries from a shooting in Scarborough on Saturday morning. Police responded to a call just after 4:00 a.m. for reports of gunshots heard...

3h ago

Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources
Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources

A Tim Hortons store on Simcoe Street South in Oshawa briefly stopped all in-store service before bringing back takeout services.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region

A Tim Hortons store in Oshawa has closed its dine-in area over safety and panhandling concerns. The decision comes amid ongoing calls for better mental health and addiction support and resources. Nick Westoll reports.

14h ago

2:49
Struggling to find answers from ServiceOntario
Struggling to find answers from ServiceOntario

More questions than answers from the Ford government on ServiceOntario changes. Richard Southern talks to political analysts as a potential investigation looms.

16h ago

3:25
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared

A long list of people who hired a now defunct general contractor are speaking out as they seek refunds and justice. Pat Taney reports.

23h ago

3:34
Should cellphones be banned in school?
Should cellphones be banned in school?

Toronto's school board is considering a cellphone ban. Plus, the coffee tipping debate and a man's Costco hot dog diet round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.
2:53
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario

Ontario doctors are raising the alarm about concerns over the care dementia patients are receiving in the province. Dilshad Burman on why medical professionals believe Ontario is in a state of crisis.

More Videos