CityNews 680 Weather Guarantee prize hits $30,000

CityNews 680 Weather Guarantee
CityNews 680 Weather Guarantee

By News Staff

Posted January 20, 2024 11:58 pm.

It may be chilly outside, but the weather could make you $30,000 richer.

More than nine months since the CityNews 680 Weather Guarantee was last won, the jackpot has now climbed to $30,000 – and it will continue to climb by $100 every day that the jackpot is not claimed.

If the Guaranteed High is off by more than three degrees, then the jackpot will be given away the next day to one lucky listener.

Toronto is expecting a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with an expected high of -2 C.

Your chance to win, including how to enter, can be found here.

New mobile app another tool in the fight against Islamophobia
New mobile app another tool in the fight against Islamophobia

With reported hate crimes across the country on the rise since the Israel-Hamas war began over 100 days ago, one national agency is stepping in the help one community have a space to turn to when they...

3h ago

Man, 18, dead after crash sends car into icy waters of Keating Channel
Man, 18, dead after crash sends car into icy waters of Keating Channel

An 18-year-old is dead after the car he was driving ended up in the Keating Channel on Saturday morning. Police say just after 8:30 a.m. a Jeep Grand Cherokee was going westbound on Lake Shore Boulevard...

3h ago

2 men seriously injured in collision with streetcar
2 men seriously injured in collision with streetcar

Two men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision between a car and a streetcar in Little Italy. Police say the crash occurred just before 3 p.m. in the area of Bathurst...

5h ago

Get kids up-to-date on vaccinations, watch for signs of invasive Strep A: doctors
Get kids up-to-date on vaccinations, watch for signs of invasive Strep A: doctors

The recent deaths of six children in Ontario and four children in British Columbia from a bacterial infection is grabbing parents' attention. Doctors say severe cases of invasive Group A streptococcal...

4h ago

