CityNews 680 Weather Guarantee prize hits $30,000

It may be chilly outside, but the weather could make you $30,000 richer.

More than nine months since the CityNews 680 Weather Guarantee was last won, the jackpot has now climbed to $30,000 – and it will continue to climb by $100 every day that the jackpot is not claimed.

If the Guaranteed High is off by more than three degrees, then the jackpot will be given away the next day to one lucky listener.

Toronto is expecting a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with an expected high of -2 C.

Your chance to win, including how to enter, can be found here.