Driver seriously injured in collision with streetcar

A man has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries following a collision between a car and a streetcar in Little Italy.

Police say the crash occurred just before 3 p.m. in the area of Bathurst and College Streets.

Fire crews worked to extricate the driver of the vehicle who had become trapped in the crash.

Police say he was taken to a nearby trauma centre via emergency run but provided no further update on his condition.

Bathurst Street is closed from College Street to Ulster Street as a result of the crash.