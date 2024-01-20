Driver seriously injured in collision with streetcar
Posted January 20, 2024 4:00 pm.
A man has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries following a collision between a car and a streetcar in Little Italy.
Police say the crash occurred just before 3 p.m. in the area of Bathurst and College Streets.
Fire crews worked to extricate the driver of the vehicle who had become trapped in the crash.
Police say he was taken to a nearby trauma centre via emergency run but provided no further update on his condition.
Bathurst Street is closed from College Street to Ulster Street as a result of the crash.