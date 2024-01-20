Get kids up-to-date on vaccinations, watch for signs of invasive Strep A: doctors

An electron microscope image shows Group A Streptococcus in orange
An electron microscope image shows Group A Streptococcus in orange. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID via AP

By Camille Bains, The Canadian Press

Posted January 20, 2024 8:25 pm.

Last Updated January 20, 2024 8:26 pm.

The recent deaths of six children in Ontario and four children in British Columbia from a bacterial infection is grabbing parents’ attention. Doctors say severe cases of invasive Group A streptococcal infection are extremely rare. Here’s what to know about the disease that is showing up in record numbers this season and also puts adults, especially those aged 65 and older, at risk.

What is Group A streptococcus?

Streptococci bacteria are commonly found in the throat and on skin. Dr. Monika Naus, medical director of immunization programs and vaccine preventable diseases at the BC Centre for Disease Control, said some people have no symptoms but others may get strep throat, a mild illness often accompanied by a fever. It resolves on its own within a few days or is treated with antibiotics. A sore throat, on the other hand, usually comes with a cough, runny nose or other cold-like symptoms.

How does someone get infected with invasive Group A streptococcal infection, or iGAS?

The illness becomes invasive when bacteria enter the bloodstream or deep tissue, sometimes through an open wound or the nose and throat. It is passed on through direct contact with discharges from those membranes or with infected skin lesions, Naus said.

What are some ways to prevent infection?

Washing hands, especially before cooking or eating, is one protective measure, as is keeping any cuts or wounds clean and watching for redness or other signs of infection. Staying home when sick and getting vaccinated against influenza and COVID-19 is also important. 

Naus said even a paper cut could lead to infection.

“I’m not meaning to scare anyone but it doesn’t have to be a serious trauma. Sometimes strep infections can be initiated by what’s called blunt trauma, which means the skin wasn’t even pierced. But the organisms were on the skin and entered the body that way.”

A viral infection, such as the flu, can allow Strep A bacteria to invade the body, making those infections more common in the winter months. 

British Columbia has had 60 cases of the invasive illness in people under age 20 compared with thousands of cases of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, which is more likely to sicken young children and older adults.

What should parents be watching for?

“It’s a fine line trying to tell the difference between a child who’s miserable because they’re on their first or second day of a fever from the flu and a child who’s getting into trouble.” Naus said.

However, parents should be on the lookout for prolonged fever, difficulty breathing, sandpapery red rash or a swollen tongue, sometimes called strawberry tongue. A child who is groggy and has a tough time waking up should also raise concerns.

A child whose condition is deteriorating could also have pneumococcus disease, though children are vaccinated against it starting at two months.

While there is no vaccine for invasive Group A streptococcus, Naus urged parents to at least get their kids vaccinated against influenza and COVID-19. 

“It can prevent those infections, and those infections can be a precursor to a more serious bacterial infection.”

Who is most at risk?

Dr. Upton Allen, head of infectious diseases at Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children, said people with a weakened immune system are most susceptible to infection. In Ontario, children between five and nine have become ill, as have adults 65 and older, he said.

“Among adults, those with long-term illnesses such as cancer, diabetes, kidney disease and on special medications such as corticosteroids may be at higher risk,” Allen said. “Some of these infections may be mild but some may have severe outcomes.”

Families should be mindful that lesions sometimes caused by chickenpox may become infected and cause Step A infection, he said, urging parents to ensure their kids get routine vaccinations. 

“Certainly, we have had concerns during the COVID period, and we all should advocate for there to be strong efforts to ensure that vaccines are up-to-date.”

What are severe but rare forms of Group A strep?

In very rare cases, Group A strep can cause necrotizing fasciitis, a flesh-eating disease; meningitis; cerebral spinal infection; toxic shock syndrome, which causes multi-organ failure; low blood pressure and kidney failure. 

Naus said none of the four children who died in British Columbia were believed to have developed any of those conditions.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 18, dead after crash sends car into icy waters of Keating Channel
Man, 18, dead after crash sends car into icy waters of Keating Channel

An 18-year-old is dead after the car he was driving ended up in the Keating Channel on Saturday morning. Police say just after 8:30 a.m. a Jeep Grand Cherokee was going westbound on Lake Shore Boulevard...

2h ago

2 men seriously injured in collision with streetcar
2 men seriously injured in collision with streetcar

Two men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision between a car and a streetcar in Little Italy. Police say the crash occurred just before 3 p.m. in the area of Bathurst...

30m ago

1 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Thornhill
1 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Thornhill

A man is dead and a woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Thornhill. York region police were called to the scene of the crash on Yonge Street south of Highway 407 on Saturday morning....

4h ago

Israel's Netanyahu rejects any Palestinian sovereignty in post-war Gaza, rebuffing Biden
Israel's Netanyahu rejects any Palestinian sovereignty in post-war Gaza, rebuffing Biden

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that he “will not compromise on full Israeli control” over Gaza and that “this is contrary to a Palestinian state,” rejecting U.S. President...

3h ago

Top Stories

Man, 18, dead after crash sends car into icy waters of Keating Channel
Man, 18, dead after crash sends car into icy waters of Keating Channel

An 18-year-old is dead after the car he was driving ended up in the Keating Channel on Saturday morning. Police say just after 8:30 a.m. a Jeep Grand Cherokee was going westbound on Lake Shore Boulevard...

2h ago

2 men seriously injured in collision with streetcar
2 men seriously injured in collision with streetcar

Two men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision between a car and a streetcar in Little Italy. Police say the crash occurred just before 3 p.m. in the area of Bathurst...

30m ago

1 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Thornhill
1 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Thornhill

A man is dead and a woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Thornhill. York region police were called to the scene of the crash on Yonge Street south of Highway 407 on Saturday morning....

4h ago

Israel's Netanyahu rejects any Palestinian sovereignty in post-war Gaza, rebuffing Biden
Israel's Netanyahu rejects any Palestinian sovereignty in post-war Gaza, rebuffing Biden

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that he “will not compromise on full Israeli control” over Gaza and that “this is contrary to a Palestinian state,” rejecting U.S. President...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:44
18-year-old dead after crash sends vehicle into Keating Channel
18-year-old dead after crash sends vehicle into Keating Channel

A Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old collided with a Ford F150 on Lake Shore Boulevard and Cherry Street just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The force of the crash sent the Jeep into the icy waters.

2h ago

3:08
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region

A Tim Hortons store in Oshawa has closed its dine-in area over safety and panhandling concerns. The decision comes amid ongoing calls for better mental health and addiction support and resources. Nick Westoll reports.

23h ago

3:39
Dog helps rescue owner from Michigan lake
Dog helps rescue owner from Michigan lake

A dramatic lake rescue as a dog helps to save its owner who fell through the ice in Northern Michigan. Plus, it's one of the most anticipated shows of 2024. Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent is set to begin next month and we get a sneak peek
2:49
Struggling to find answers from ServiceOntario
Struggling to find answers from ServiceOntario

More questions than answers from the Ford government on ServiceOntario changes. Richard Southern talks to political analysts as a potential investigation looms.
3:25
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared

A long list of people who hired a now defunct general contractor are speaking out as they seek refunds and justice. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos