Lawsuit seeks to have Karamo officially declared removed as Michigan GOP chairwoman

By The Associated Press

Posted January 20, 2024 11:17 am.

Last Updated January 20, 2024 11:26 am.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The recently installed chair of Michigan’s Republican Party and others in the state GOP are suing to get the group’s former leader, Kristina Karamo, officially declared as being removed from the post.

Malinda Pego, Michigan GOP administrative vice chair Ali Hossein and party coalitions vice chair Hassan Nehme are among plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed Friday in Kent County Circuit Court in Grand Rapids.

The lawsuit alleges breach of contract.

A group of Michigan Republican state committee members voted Jan. 6 to remove Karamo, an election denier and supporter of former President Donald Trump. Many of the party’s leaders had called for her resignation following a year of leadership plagued by debt and infighting.

About 45 people, not including proxies, attended the meeting in Commerce Township where Karamo was voted out as chair. Nearly 89% of those present voted to remove her, Bree Moeggenberg, District 2 state committeewoman, said following the meeting.

Pego had been Karamo’s co-chair. Pego is serving as acting chair until another election for chair is held.

Karamo was elected about a year ago. She did not attend the Jan. 6 meeting and has made it clear she will not recognize the vote, claiming the meeting was not official and had been illegally organized. Karamo held her own meeting on Jan. 13.

The Associated Press left an email seeking comment Saturday from Karamo.

The lawsuit says the Jan. 13 meeting was illegal and improper.

“Ms. Karamo’s refusal to allow the committee and the Michigan Republican Party to move forward, particularly with an election cycle rapidly approaching, requires swift judicial intervention,” according to the lawsuit.

The internal dispute takes place as Michigan Republicans look to rebound from 2022 midterms in which they suffered historic losses. The party is aiming this year to flip an open U.S. Senate seat while also helping the Republican presidential nominee win the battleground state.

Michigan is among several swing states where parties overtaken by far-right leadership have struggled to overcome infighting and money issues. Similar situations have unfolded in Georgia and Arizona, which pose a significant issue in the 2024 presidential election where those states are poised to play pivotal roles.

Karamo, a former community college instructor, rose through Michigan’s Republican ranks by spreading election conspiracies after the 2020 presidential election. She eventually was backed by former President Donald Trump in her run for secretary of state in 2022, losing by 14 percentage points in a result that she still refuses to concede.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Vehicle submerged in Keating Channel
Vehicle submerged in Keating Channel

A vehicle has exited the roadway and went into the Keating Channel on Saturday morning. Police arrived on scene with Toronto Fire after reports that a vehicle broke through ice and became submerged...

6m ago

TTC once again closing six stations on Line 1 this weekend
TTC once again closing six stations on Line 1 this weekend

Once again subway riders will have to make alternate plans this weekend if their trip includes a portion of Line 1. The TTC says subway service between St. George and St. Andrew stations is suspended...

12h ago

2 arrested as man suffers serious injuries from shooting in Scarborough
2 arrested as man suffers serious injuries from shooting in Scarborough

Two people have been arrested after a man suffered serious injuries from a shooting in Scarborough on Saturday morning. Police responded to a call just after 4:00 a.m. for reports of gunshots heard...

3h ago

Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources
Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources

A Tim Hortons store on Simcoe Street South in Oshawa briefly stopped all in-store service before bringing back takeout services.

3h ago

Top Stories

Vehicle submerged in Keating Channel
Vehicle submerged in Keating Channel

A vehicle has exited the roadway and went into the Keating Channel on Saturday morning. Police arrived on scene with Toronto Fire after reports that a vehicle broke through ice and became submerged...

6m ago

TTC once again closing six stations on Line 1 this weekend
TTC once again closing six stations on Line 1 this weekend

Once again subway riders will have to make alternate plans this weekend if their trip includes a portion of Line 1. The TTC says subway service between St. George and St. Andrew stations is suspended...

12h ago

2 arrested as man suffers serious injuries from shooting in Scarborough
2 arrested as man suffers serious injuries from shooting in Scarborough

Two people have been arrested after a man suffered serious injuries from a shooting in Scarborough on Saturday morning. Police responded to a call just after 4:00 a.m. for reports of gunshots heard...

3h ago

Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources
Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources

A Tim Hortons store on Simcoe Street South in Oshawa briefly stopped all in-store service before bringing back takeout services.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region

A Tim Hortons store in Oshawa has closed its dine-in area over safety and panhandling concerns. The decision comes amid ongoing calls for better mental health and addiction support and resources. Nick Westoll reports.

14h ago

2:49
Struggling to find answers from ServiceOntario
Struggling to find answers from ServiceOntario

More questions than answers from the Ford government on ServiceOntario changes. Richard Southern talks to political analysts as a potential investigation looms.

16h ago

3:25
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared

A long list of people who hired a now defunct general contractor are speaking out as they seek refunds and justice. Pat Taney reports.

23h ago

3:34
Should cellphones be banned in school?
Should cellphones be banned in school?

Toronto's school board is considering a cellphone ban. Plus, the coffee tipping debate and a man's Costco hot dog diet round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.
2:53
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario

Ontario doctors are raising the alarm about concerns over the care dementia patients are receiving in the province. Dilshad Burman on why medical professionals believe Ontario is in a state of crisis.

More Videos