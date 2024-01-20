Loewe explores social media and masculinity in Paris fashion show

A model wears a creation for Hermes as part of the Menswear ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection presented in Paris, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Thomas Adamson, The Associated Press

Posted January 20, 2024 12:28 pm.

Last Updated January 20, 2024 12:42 pm.

PARIS (AP) — In a dazzling universe where high-art, fashion and celebrity collide, Jonathan Anderson’s latest collection for Loewe explored modern masculinity, set against the backdrop of our social media-saturated world. The show space, transformed by artist Richard Hawkins’ vibrant pop art, was a visual assault on the senses, setting the stage for a collection as rich in narrative as in aesthetic. Amidst the audience, actor Jamie Dornan was spotted, amusedly gazing at fleeting images of himself woven into pulp fiction video collages that spanned from paparazzi shots to art history and social media.

LOEWE’S SOCIAL MEDIA COLLAGE

Central to this digital-age collection was the theme of divergence. Anderson skillfully eschewed the idea of one single aesthetic, presenting a full, fabulous collage of social media characters, each uniquely styled — and seemingly caught off-guard, as they might be by the lens of TMZ or Us Weekly.

Be warned — these imagined figures were not typical celebrities. They were Anderson’s vision, so the off-kilter and unexpected abounded.

A denim bow collar draped dramatically to the shin, while a pink top appeared to have accidentally slipped down, revealing a bare torso in an unintended fashion. A single-sided big buckle belt added an element of spontaneity, as if its VIP wearer had been caught without even enough time to fasten it.

Elsewhere, one oversized camel coat was nonchalantly draped over bare skin, paired with a blue sneaker sans sock, evoking the image of a celebrity hastily stepping out for breakfast, unwittingly becoming the subject of a paparazzi’s lens. There were ridiculously long cardigans, leather pants and tracksuits — spanning the gamut of modern human existence.

The collection reached its apex with Hawkins-inspired pieces, particularly the multicolored pants that married contemporary flair with a nod to the traditional harlequin attire, showcasing Anderson’s talent for fusing historical references with modern design.

This season, Anderson ventured onto more provocative terrain, grappling with the complexities of the digital age. His latest display shows how the ever-evolving dynamics of social media and celebrity are reshaping modern masculinity.

HERMES’ NICHANIAN REIMAGINES HISTORIC CHIC FOR MODERN MEN

Véronique Nichanian’s latest men’s show for Hermès was an interplay of history and modernity, reimagining 19th-century elegance with a contemporary twist. The show, a sartorial journey through time, blending her signature luxurious simplicity with an audacious foray into historical fashion.

The collars this season were a nod to the past, evoking the ruffled cowls and buttoned neck fastenings of coats reminiscent of the 19th century. A standout piece was an urban hood, crafted to resemble a leather panel at the neck, pairing seamlessly with the collection’s theme of thick, multi-layered clothing. This layering was not just about warmth but also about creating a rich, textural narrative — sweaters upon shirts, coats layered on coats, all accentuated by large lapels and dramatic, upturned collars. Adding to the dramatic flair were the large black platform boots, grounding each outfit with a bold historic feel.

The traditional met the modern when Prince of Wales check suits arrived on the runway, diffused with a modern twist — a flash of yellow in a soft knit sweater, for instance. This mixing of the traditional with bursts of color is a significant trend this season.

Nichanian, who has been the artistic director of Hermès men’s universe since 1988, has continually evolved the brand’s aesthetic, moving from the formal styles of the late eighties to a more relaxed, modern approach that values simplicity and quality materials. Her designs mix intelligent, modern luxury with a touch of playfulness.

Thomas Adamson, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Vehicle removed after being submerged in Keating Channel
Vehicle removed after being submerged in Keating Channel

A vehicle has been removed from the water after it exited the roadway due to a collision and went into the Keating Channel on Saturday morning. Police arrived on scene with Toronto Fire after reports...

6m ago

2 taken to hospital following collision in Etobicoke
2 taken to hospital following collision in Etobicoke

Two people have been taken to hospital following a collision in Etobicoke on Saturday morning. Police responded to reports of a collision in the area of Albion Road and Kipling Avenue just after 11:00...

1h ago

Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources
Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources

A Tim Hortons store on Simcoe Street South in Oshawa briefly stopped all in-store service before bringing back takeout services.

4h ago

2 vehicles collide, hit TTC bus in North York
2 vehicles collide, hit TTC bus in North York

Two vehicles collided resulting in one vehicle hitting a TTC bus in North York on Saturday morning. The collision happened in the area of Weston Road and Lilac Avenue just before 7:00 a.m., where two...

42m ago

Top Stories

Vehicle removed after being submerged in Keating Channel
Vehicle removed after being submerged in Keating Channel

A vehicle has been removed from the water after it exited the roadway due to a collision and went into the Keating Channel on Saturday morning. Police arrived on scene with Toronto Fire after reports...

6m ago

2 taken to hospital following collision in Etobicoke
2 taken to hospital following collision in Etobicoke

Two people have been taken to hospital following a collision in Etobicoke on Saturday morning. Police responded to reports of a collision in the area of Albion Road and Kipling Avenue just after 11:00...

1h ago

Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources
Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources

A Tim Hortons store on Simcoe Street South in Oshawa briefly stopped all in-store service before bringing back takeout services.

4h ago

2 vehicles collide, hit TTC bus in North York
2 vehicles collide, hit TTC bus in North York

Two vehicles collided resulting in one vehicle hitting a TTC bus in North York on Saturday morning. The collision happened in the area of Weston Road and Lilac Avenue just before 7:00 a.m., where two...

42m ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region

A Tim Hortons store in Oshawa has closed its dine-in area over safety and panhandling concerns. The decision comes amid ongoing calls for better mental health and addiction support and resources. Nick Westoll reports.

16h ago

2:49
Struggling to find answers from ServiceOntario
Struggling to find answers from ServiceOntario

More questions than answers from the Ford government on ServiceOntario changes. Richard Southern talks to political analysts as a potential investigation looms.

18h ago

3:25
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared

A long list of people who hired a now defunct general contractor are speaking out as they seek refunds and justice. Pat Taney reports.

3:34
Should cellphones be banned in school?
Should cellphones be banned in school?

Toronto's school board is considering a cellphone ban. Plus, the coffee tipping debate and a man's Costco hot dog diet round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.
2:53
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario

Ontario doctors are raising the alarm about concerns over the care dementia patients are receiving in the province. Dilshad Burman on why medical professionals believe Ontario is in a state of crisis.

More Videos