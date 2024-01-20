Nikki Haley questions Trump’s mental fitness after he appears to confuse her for Nancy Pelosi

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaking during a campaign event in Manchester, N.H., Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press

Posted January 20, 2024 8:43 pm.

Last Updated January 20, 2024 8:56 pm.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley on Saturday questioned whether Donald Trump is mentally capable of serving as president again after he repeatedly seemed to confuse her with former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a campaign speech.

As she campaigned in Keene, New Hampshire, Haley referenced Trump’s speech the night before, in which he mistakenly asserted that Haley was in charge of Capitol security on January 6, 2021, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the building seeking to stop the certification of his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump first said that Haley turned down security offered by his administration on Jan. 6 and then again mentioned Haley, adding, “They destroyed all of the information, all of the evidence, everything, deleted and destroyed all of it.”

Trump, 77, has accused Pelosi of turning down security he says his administration offered, but a special House committee empaneled to probe the attack found no evidence to support that claim.

“They’re saying he got confused, that he was talking about something else, he’s talking about Nancy Pelosi,” Haley said on Saturday.

“He mentioned me multiple times in that scenario. The concern I have is — I’m not saying anything derogatory — but when you’re dealing with the pressures of the presidency, we can’t have someone else that we question whether they’re mentally fit to do this,” Haley said. “We can’t.”

Speaking at a Bloomberg News forum on Saturday in Manchester, Haley campaign manager Betsy Ankney referenced Haley’s remarks and said Trump “made a pretty apparent gaffe last night.”

“It’s a distinction without a difference. It’s Nikki and Nancy,” Trump campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita said to reporters Saturday night. “What’s the difference?”

At his rally Saturday night in Manchester, Trump said that he took a cognitive test and “aced it.”

“I’ll let you know when I go bad. I really think I’ll be able to tell you,” he added. “I feel my mind is stronger now than it was 25 years ago. Is that possible?”

Trump, who won Monday’s Iowa caucuses and is the current GOP front-runner, picked Haley to serve as his United Nations ambassador and has ramped up his criticism of her campaign as the year’s votes have gotten underway.

On Saturday, he stumped in New Hampshire with a robust complement of backers from Haley’s home state of South Carolina, including Gov. Henry McMaster and several U.S. House members. A day earlier, Sen. Tim Scott — who ended his own 2024 bid in November and was appointed to the Senate by Haley in 2012 — endorsed Trump over Haley in a rousing call-and-response speech of his own in New Hampshire.

Since entering the GOP race nearly a year ago, Haley, 52, has advocated for “mental competency tests” for older politicians, a swipe at the ages of both Trump and Biden.

___

Associated Press writers Michelle L. Price and Jill Colvin in Manchester, New Hampshire, contributed to this report.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New mobile app another tool in the fight against Islamophobia
New mobile app another tool in the fight against Islamophobia

With reported hate crimes across the country on the rise since the Israel-Hamas war began over 100 days ago, one national agency is stepping in the help one community have a space to turn to when they...

52m ago

Man, 18, dead after crash sends car into icy waters of Keating Channel
Man, 18, dead after crash sends car into icy waters of Keating Channel

An 18-year-old is dead after the car he was driving ended up in the Keating Channel on Saturday morning. Police say just after 8:30 a.m. a Jeep Grand Cherokee was going westbound on Lake Shore Boulevard...

43m ago

2 men seriously injured in collision with streetcar
2 men seriously injured in collision with streetcar

Two men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision between a car and a streetcar in Little Italy. Police say the crash occurred just before 3 p.m. in the area of Bathurst...

1h ago

1 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Thornhill
1 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Thornhill

A man is dead and a woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Thornhill. York region police were called to the scene of the crash on Yonge Street south of Highway 407 on Saturday morning....

5h ago

Top Stories

New mobile app another tool in the fight against Islamophobia
New mobile app another tool in the fight against Islamophobia

With reported hate crimes across the country on the rise since the Israel-Hamas war began over 100 days ago, one national agency is stepping in the help one community have a space to turn to when they...

52m ago

Man, 18, dead after crash sends car into icy waters of Keating Channel
Man, 18, dead after crash sends car into icy waters of Keating Channel

An 18-year-old is dead after the car he was driving ended up in the Keating Channel on Saturday morning. Police say just after 8:30 a.m. a Jeep Grand Cherokee was going westbound on Lake Shore Boulevard...

43m ago

2 men seriously injured in collision with streetcar
2 men seriously injured in collision with streetcar

Two men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision between a car and a streetcar in Little Italy. Police say the crash occurred just before 3 p.m. in the area of Bathurst...

1h ago

1 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Thornhill
1 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Thornhill

A man is dead and a woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Thornhill. York region police were called to the scene of the crash on Yonge Street south of Highway 407 on Saturday morning....

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:44
18-year-old dead after crash sends vehicle into Keating Channel
18-year-old dead after crash sends vehicle into Keating Channel

A Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old collided with a Ford F150 on Lake Shore Boulevard and Cherry Street just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The force of the crash sent the Jeep into the icy waters.

3h ago

3:08
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region

A Tim Hortons store in Oshawa has closed its dine-in area over safety and panhandling concerns. The decision comes amid ongoing calls for better mental health and addiction support and resources. Nick Westoll reports.
3:39
Dog helps rescue owner from Michigan lake
Dog helps rescue owner from Michigan lake

A dramatic lake rescue as a dog helps to save its owner who fell through the ice in Northern Michigan. Plus, it's one of the most anticipated shows of 2024. Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent is set to begin next month and we get a sneak peek
2:49
Struggling to find answers from ServiceOntario
Struggling to find answers from ServiceOntario

More questions than answers from the Ford government on ServiceOntario changes. Richard Southern talks to political analysts as a potential investigation looms.
3:25
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared

A long list of people who hired a now defunct general contractor are speaking out as they seek refunds and justice. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos