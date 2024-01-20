Police seek information in suspicious death of 20-year-old woman in Oakville

Police in Halton Region are investigating the suspicious death of a woman early Saturday morning.

Investigators say around 6:30 a.m. a 20-year-old was found in medical distress outside of Sunningdale Public School on Oxford Avenue in Oakville. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

“Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances of how the victim came to be outside the school and are reviewing sources of video surveillance from the area of Oxford Avenue and Miller Road in Oakville,” police said in a statement.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. and may have information or seen anything to contact them.