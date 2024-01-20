Protests against Germany’s far right gain new momentum after report on meeting of extremists

A participant carries a placard with the inscription "AFDoof" at a demonstration against the AfD and right-wing extremism in Kassel, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. ( Swen Pförtner/dpa via AP)

By Emily Schultheis, The Associated Press

Posted January 20, 2024 12:24 pm.

Last Updated January 20, 2024 12:26 pm.

BERLIN (AP) — Tens of thousands of people protested the far right in cities across Germany on Saturday, attending events with slogans such as “Never Again is Now,” “Against Hate” and “Defend Democracy.” The large crowds were the latest in a series of demonstrations that have been gaining momentum in recent days.

The demonstrations came in the wake of a report that right-wing extremists recently met to discuss the deportation of millions of immigrants, including some with German citizenship. Some members of the far-right Alternative for Germany party, or AfD, were present at the meeting.

Police said a Saturday afternoon protest in Frankfurt drew 35,000 people. Demonstrations in Stuttgart, Nuremberg and Hannover, among other cities, also drew large crowds.

A similar demonstration Friday in Hamburg, Germany’s second-largest city, drew what police said was a crowd of 50,000 and had to be ended early because the mass of people led to safety concerns.

Additional protests planned for Sunday in other major German cities, including Berlin, Munich and Cologne, are also expected to draw tens of thousands of people.

Although Germany has seen other protests against the far right in past years, the size and scope of protests being held this weekend — not just in major cities, but also in dozens of smaller cities across the country — are notable.

Saturday’s crowds were a sign that the protests seem to be galvanizing popular opposition to the AfD in a new way. What started out as relatively small gatherings have grown into protests that, in many cases, are drawing far more participants than organizers expected.

The catalyst for the protests was a report from the media outlet Correctiv last week on an alleged far-right meeting in November, which it said was attended by figures from the extremist Identitarian Movement and from the AfD. A prominent member of the Identitarian Movement, Austrian citizen Martin Sellner, presented his “remigration” vision for deportations, the report said.

The AfD has sought to distance itself from the extremist meeting, saying it had no organizational or financial links to the event, that it wasn’t responsible for what was discussed there and members who attended did so in a purely personal capacity. Still, one of the AfD’s co-leaders, Alice Weidel, has parted ways with an adviser who was there, while also decrying the reporting itself.

The protests also build on growing anxiety over the last year about the AfD’s rising support among the German electorate.

The AfD was founded as a euroskeptic party in 2013 and first entered the German Bundestag in 2017. Polling now puts it in second place nationally with around 23%, far above the 10.3% it won during the last federal election in 2021.

Last summer, candidates from the AfD won the party’s first-ever mayoral election and district council election, the first far-right party to do so since the Nazi era. And in state elections in Bavaria and Hesse, the party made significant gains.

The party leads in several states in eastern Germany, the region where its support is strongest — including three, Brandenburg, Saxony and Thuringia, that are slated to hold elections this fall.

As a result, Germany is grappling with how best to respond to the party’s popularity.

The widespread anger over the Correctiv report has prompted renewed calls for Germany to consider seeking a ban on the AfD. On Saturday, the Brandenburg chapter of Germany’s Greens voted at a party convention in favor of pursuing a potential ban to help prevent the rise of “a new fascist government in Germany.”

However, many of the AfD’s opponents have spoken out against the idea, arguing that the process would be lengthy, success is highly uncertain and it could benefit the party by allowing it to portray itself as a victim.

Elected officials from across the political spectrum, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz, expressed their support for the protests.

“From Cologne to Dresden, from Tuebingen to Kiel, hundreds of thousands are taking to the streets in Germany in the coming days,” Scholz said in his weekly video statement, adding that protesters’ efforts are an important symbol “for our democracy and against right-wing extremism.”

Friedrich Merz, head of the center-right Christian Democrats, said the protests show Germans are “against every form of hate, against incitement and against forgetting history.”

“The silent majority is raising its voice and showing that it wants to live in a country that is cosmopolitan and free,” he told the German news agency dpa.

Attention to, and support for, the protests extends beyond the political sphere. Prominent figures in sports, entertainment and business have also commented on them.

Bayern Munich soccer coach Thomas Tuchel spoke out against right-wing extremism at a Saturday news conference: “There is no doubt about it, we stand up 1000% against any kind of extremism,” he said, according to dpa. For such a message, he added, there can “never be too many voices.”

Emily Schultheis, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Vehicle removed after being submerged in Keating Channel
Vehicle removed after being submerged in Keating Channel

A vehicle has been removed from the water after it exited the roadway due to a collision and went into the Keating Channel on Saturday morning. Police arrived on scene with Toronto Fire after reports...

7m ago

2 taken to hospital following collision in Etobicoke
2 taken to hospital following collision in Etobicoke

Two people have been taken to hospital following a collision in Etobicoke on Saturday morning. Police responded to reports of a collision in the area of Albion Road and Kipling Avenue just after 11:00...

1h ago

Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources
Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources

A Tim Hortons store on Simcoe Street South in Oshawa briefly stopped all in-store service before bringing back takeout services.

4h ago

2 vehicles collide, hit TTC bus in North York
2 vehicles collide, hit TTC bus in North York

Two vehicles collided resulting in one vehicle hitting a TTC bus in North York on Saturday morning. The collision happened in the area of Weston Road and Lilac Avenue just before 7:00 a.m., where two...

43m ago

Top Stories

Vehicle removed after being submerged in Keating Channel
Vehicle removed after being submerged in Keating Channel

A vehicle has been removed from the water after it exited the roadway due to a collision and went into the Keating Channel on Saturday morning. Police arrived on scene with Toronto Fire after reports...

7m ago

2 taken to hospital following collision in Etobicoke
2 taken to hospital following collision in Etobicoke

Two people have been taken to hospital following a collision in Etobicoke on Saturday morning. Police responded to reports of a collision in the area of Albion Road and Kipling Avenue just after 11:00...

1h ago

Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources
Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources

A Tim Hortons store on Simcoe Street South in Oshawa briefly stopped all in-store service before bringing back takeout services.

4h ago

2 vehicles collide, hit TTC bus in North York
2 vehicles collide, hit TTC bus in North York

Two vehicles collided resulting in one vehicle hitting a TTC bus in North York on Saturday morning. The collision happened in the area of Weston Road and Lilac Avenue just before 7:00 a.m., where two...

43m ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region

A Tim Hortons store in Oshawa has closed its dine-in area over safety and panhandling concerns. The decision comes amid ongoing calls for better mental health and addiction support and resources. Nick Westoll reports.

16h ago

2:49
Struggling to find answers from ServiceOntario
Struggling to find answers from ServiceOntario

More questions than answers from the Ford government on ServiceOntario changes. Richard Southern talks to political analysts as a potential investigation looms.

18h ago

3:25
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared

A long list of people who hired a now defunct general contractor are speaking out as they seek refunds and justice. Pat Taney reports.

3:34
Should cellphones be banned in school?
Should cellphones be banned in school?

Toronto's school board is considering a cellphone ban. Plus, the coffee tipping debate and a man's Costco hot dog diet round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.
2:53
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario

Ontario doctors are raising the alarm about concerns over the care dementia patients are receiving in the province. Dilshad Burman on why medical professionals believe Ontario is in a state of crisis.

More Videos