Racist chants aimed at AC Milan keeper Mike Maignan prompt game at Udinese to be briefly suspended

UDINE, Italy (AP) — Racist chants aimed at AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan prompted a top-tier Italian league game at Udinese to be suspended briefly during the first half Saturday.

Maignan, who is Black, left the field after the insults aimed at him following a goal for Milan.

There had also been racist chants earlier, prompting an announcement in the stadium asking fans to stop.

The Serie A match resumed a few minutes after the suspension when Maignan and teammates came back out. The score was 1-1 at halftime.

The Associated Press