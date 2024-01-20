Some South Carolina voters ready to back DeSantis but acknowledge Trump’s strength in the state

By Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press

Posted January 20, 2024 2:45 pm.

Last Updated January 20, 2024 3:26 pm.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Ron DeSantis on Saturday tried to frame his White House campaign as the one that can top GOP front-runner Donald Trump and Nikki Haley in pivotal South Carolina, but some who came out to see him in this coastal tourist mecca said they felt the state was likely to go the former president’s way in next month’s primary.

“I love his message,” said David Steding as he and his wife waited for the Florida governor. “I just don’t think he’s going to win here.”

The Stedings were among hundreds waiting to see DeSantis take the stage at a restaurant just off one of the main thoroughfares in Myrtle Beach. He scheduled two other stops Saturday in a state whose primary has historically been influential in determining the party’s nominee. The events reflect his decision to shift his campaign away from New Hampshire and its leadoff Republican primary on Tuesday, where he is not expected to match his finish in last Monday’s Iowa causes, won by Trump with DeSantis edging Haley for second.

At his first appearance, DeSantis jabbed at Haley, a former governor of South Carolina, which holds its primary on Feb. 24. In front of video screens displaying the logos of his campaign and super political action committee, he asked the crowd to “tell me major achievements of Nikki Haley when she was governor? Anybody?”

After someone shouted out “gas tax” — which both DeSantis and Trump have accused Haley of trying to raise during her six years in office — DeSantis said it was notable that “nobody named an achievement.” He said “the hands would shoot up” if people in a Florida crowd were asked to list his accomplishments during just over one term in office.

DeSantis and Trump have argued that Haley, when governor, flip-flopped over her support for a gas tax. A super PAC supporting Trump’s campaign has run a TV ad mashing up clips of State of the State addresses in which she opposed, then called for, such a measure. Haley has characterized the critiques as evidence that her opponents, particularly Trump, are threatened by her candidacy.

Both Trump and DeSantis have omitted a significant part of the gas tax proposal Haley floated in 2015. In the speech her opponents have cited, Haley went on to say that, “in order to get my signature on any gas tax increase,” South Carolina would also “need to cut our state income tax by 2%.”

That plan died in the Legislature. South Carolina lawmakers ultimately raised the gas tax under her successor, overriding a veto by Gov. Henry McMaster, Trump’s top backer in the state.

Awaiting DeSantis, Julie Maid said that she was ready to support DeSantis in South Carolina, despite Trump’s lead.

“DeSantis is a straight shooter, and he’ll tell you how it is, but not have the dramatics that Trump does,” Julie Maid said. “DeSantis is my front-runner.”

Standing behind her in line, Steding wasn’t so sure.

“I’m here,” said Steding, as he and his wife, Shavonne, moved their way along the line snaking into the venue. “I don’t know if I’m going to vote for him. But I’m here.”

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 person in critical condition after crash sends car into icy waters of Keating Channel
1 person in critical condition after crash sends car into icy waters of Keating Channel

One person is in life-threatening condition after a car ended up in the Keating Channel on Saturday morning. Police say just after 8:30 a.m. a collision between two vehicles on Lake Shore Boulevard...

updated

8m ago

Driver seriously injured in collision with streetcar
Driver seriously injured in collision with streetcar

A man has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries following a collision between a car and a streetcar in Little Italy. Police say the crash occurred just before 3 p.m. in the area of Bathurst and...

11m ago

2 taken to hospital following collision in Etobicoke
2 taken to hospital following collision in Etobicoke

Two people have been taken to hospital following a collision in Etobicoke on Saturday morning. Police responded to reports of a collision in the area of Albion Road and Kipling Avenue just after 11:00...

2h ago

Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources
Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources

A Tim Hortons store on Simcoe Street South in Oshawa briefly stopped all in-store service before bringing back takeout services.

7h ago

Top Stories

1 person in critical condition after crash sends car into icy waters of Keating Channel
1 person in critical condition after crash sends car into icy waters of Keating Channel

One person is in life-threatening condition after a car ended up in the Keating Channel on Saturday morning. Police say just after 8:30 a.m. a collision between two vehicles on Lake Shore Boulevard...

updated

8m ago

Driver seriously injured in collision with streetcar
Driver seriously injured in collision with streetcar

A man has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries following a collision between a car and a streetcar in Little Italy. Police say the crash occurred just before 3 p.m. in the area of Bathurst and...

11m ago

2 taken to hospital following collision in Etobicoke
2 taken to hospital following collision in Etobicoke

Two people have been taken to hospital following a collision in Etobicoke on Saturday morning. Police responded to reports of a collision in the area of Albion Road and Kipling Avenue just after 11:00...

2h ago

Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources
Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources

A Tim Hortons store on Simcoe Street South in Oshawa briefly stopped all in-store service before bringing back takeout services.

7h ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region

A Tim Hortons store in Oshawa has closed its dine-in area over safety and panhandling concerns. The decision comes amid ongoing calls for better mental health and addiction support and resources. Nick Westoll reports.

19h ago

2:49
Struggling to find answers from ServiceOntario
Struggling to find answers from ServiceOntario

More questions than answers from the Ford government on ServiceOntario changes. Richard Southern talks to political analysts as a potential investigation looms.

21h ago

3:25
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared

A long list of people who hired a now defunct general contractor are speaking out as they seek refunds and justice. Pat Taney reports.

3:34
Should cellphones be banned in school?
Should cellphones be banned in school?

Toronto's school board is considering a cellphone ban. Plus, the coffee tipping debate and a man's Costco hot dog diet round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.
2:53
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario

Ontario doctors are raising the alarm about concerns over the care dementia patients are receiving in the province. Dilshad Burman on why medical professionals believe Ontario is in a state of crisis.

More Videos