The Non-Aligned Movement calls Israel’s war in Gaza illegal and condemns attacks on Palestinians

Delegates walk outside Speke resort convention centre during the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Kampala, Uganda Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. The President of the United Nations General Assembly Denis Francis and African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat have called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. (AP Photo/Hajarah Nalwadda)

By Risdel Kasasira, The Associated Press

Posted January 20, 2024 4:01 pm.

Last Updated January 20, 2024 4:12 pm.

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Heads of states of the Non-Aligned Movement Saturday called Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip “illegal” and strongly condemned indiscriminate attacks against Palestinian civilians, civilian infrastructure and the forced displacement of the Palestinian population.

While calling for a ceasefire desperately needed for humanitarian aid to access the Gaza Strip, the movement in a joint statement called for a two-state solution, on the basis of the borders before 1967, when Israel seized Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem in a brief war with neighboring Arab states.

The group also reiterated support for a Palestinian state to be admitted as a member of the United Nations to take its rightful place among the community of nations.

The Non-Aligned Movement, formed during the collapse of the colonial systems and at the height of the Cold War, has played a key part in decolonization processes, according to its website. Member countries aspire not to be formally aligned with or against any major power bloc.

Ninety representatives, including 30 heads of state, from the 120 countries that are members of NAM took part in the week-long conference in the Ugandan capital, Kampala. It culminated in a summit of heads of state on Friday and Saturday.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says more than 24,400 Palestinians have died in the current war, and the United Nations says a quarter of the 2.3 million people trapped in Gaza are starving. In Israel, around 1,200 people were killed during the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that sparked the war and saw some 250 people taken hostage by militants.

The NAM statement said members were very concerned at the continued deterioration of the situation on ground and the humanitarian crisis. It condemned Israel’s continuing settlement construction and expansion activities throughout the Palestinian territories, as well as in Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The group called for the attention of the international community, especially the U.N. Security Council.

“To this end, it is high time to end this abhorrent occupation, which continues to be imposed in flagrant violation of international law, and to ensure the implementation of the countless relevant General Assembly and Security Council resolutions,” the statement said.

UN Secretary General António Guterres told the summit that the refusal to accept the two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians, and the denial of the right to statehood for the Palestinian people, were unacceptable.

He supported the NAM’s position calling for reform of the Security Council.

“Your Movement has long highlighted the Council’s systemic shortcomings and the need for reforms to make it truly effective and representative. How can we accept that the African continent still lacks a single Permanent Member?” he asked.

Guterres said the killing of 152 UN staff in Gaza is disheartening adding that the Hamas attack on Israel and the destruction of Gaza by the Israel army in 110 days was totally unprecedented during his mandate as UN Secretary General.

Risdel Kasasira, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 person dead after crash sends car into icy waters of Keating Channel
1 person dead after crash sends car into icy waters of Keating Channel

One person is dead after a car ended up in the Keating Channel on Saturday morning. Police say just after 8:30 a.m. a collision between two vehicles on Lake Shore Boulevard near Cherry Street caused...

38m ago

2 men seriously injured in collision with streetcar
2 men seriously injured in collision with streetcar

Two men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision between a car and a streetcar in Little Italy. Police say the crash occurred just before 3 p.m. in the area of Bathurst...

1h ago

1 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Thornhill
1 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Thornhill

A man is dead and a woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Thornhill. York region police were called to the scene of the crash on Yonge Street south of Highway 407 on Saturday morning....

1h ago

Israel's Netanyahu rejects any Palestinian sovereignty in post-war Gaza, rebuffing Biden
Israel's Netanyahu rejects any Palestinian sovereignty in post-war Gaza, rebuffing Biden

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that he “will not compromise on full Israeli control” over Gaza and that “this is contrary to a Palestinian state,” rejecting U.S. President...

24m ago

Top Stories

1 person dead after crash sends car into icy waters of Keating Channel
1 person dead after crash sends car into icy waters of Keating Channel

One person is dead after a car ended up in the Keating Channel on Saturday morning. Police say just after 8:30 a.m. a collision between two vehicles on Lake Shore Boulevard near Cherry Street caused...

38m ago

2 men seriously injured in collision with streetcar
2 men seriously injured in collision with streetcar

Two men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision between a car and a streetcar in Little Italy. Police say the crash occurred just before 3 p.m. in the area of Bathurst...

1h ago

1 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Thornhill
1 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Thornhill

A man is dead and a woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Thornhill. York region police were called to the scene of the crash on Yonge Street south of Highway 407 on Saturday morning....

1h ago

Israel's Netanyahu rejects any Palestinian sovereignty in post-war Gaza, rebuffing Biden
Israel's Netanyahu rejects any Palestinian sovereignty in post-war Gaza, rebuffing Biden

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that he “will not compromise on full Israeli control” over Gaza and that “this is contrary to a Palestinian state,” rejecting U.S. President...

24m ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region

A Tim Hortons store in Oshawa has closed its dine-in area over safety and panhandling concerns. The decision comes amid ongoing calls for better mental health and addiction support and resources. Nick Westoll reports.

20h ago

2:49
Struggling to find answers from ServiceOntario
Struggling to find answers from ServiceOntario

More questions than answers from the Ford government on ServiceOntario changes. Richard Southern talks to political analysts as a potential investigation looms.

22h ago

3:25
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared

A long list of people who hired a now defunct general contractor are speaking out as they seek refunds and justice. Pat Taney reports.

3:34
Should cellphones be banned in school?
Should cellphones be banned in school?

Toronto's school board is considering a cellphone ban. Plus, the coffee tipping debate and a man's Costco hot dog diet round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.
2:53
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario

Ontario doctors are raising the alarm about concerns over the care dementia patients are receiving in the province. Dilshad Burman on why medical professionals believe Ontario is in a state of crisis.

More Videos