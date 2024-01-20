2 vehicles collide, hit TTC bus in North York

Two vehicles collided resulting in one vehicle hitting a TTC bus in North York on Saturday morning.

The collision happened in the area of Weston Road and Lilac Avenue just before 7:00 a.m., where two vehicles reportedly collided.

As a result of the collision one of the vehicles hit a TTC bus that had passengers on it.

Paramedics say they transported two people, including one male patient, approximately in his 40’s, to local hospital with minor injuries.

Constable Laura Brabant tells CityNews it is unknown if the two people transported were occupants of the two vehicles or from the bus.

The roads are now open and the collision is still being investigated.