2 vehicles collide, hit TTC bus in North York

The scene of a collision involving a TTC bus on Weston Road on January 20, 2024. (Giancarlo DeSantis/CITYNEWS)
The scene of a collision involving a TTC bus on Weston Road on January 20, 2024. (Giancarlo DeSantis/CITYNEWS)

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted January 20, 2024 11:34 am.

Last Updated January 20, 2024 12:21 pm.

Two vehicles collided resulting in one vehicle hitting a TTC bus in North York on Saturday morning.

The collision happened in the area of Weston Road and Lilac Avenue just before 7:00 a.m., where two vehicles reportedly collided.

As a result of the collision one of the vehicles hit a TTC bus that had passengers on it.

Paramedics say they transported two people, including one male patient, approximately in his 40’s, to local hospital with minor injuries. 

Constable Laura Brabant tells CityNews it is unknown if the two people transported were occupants of the two vehicles or from the bus.

The roads are now open and the collision is still being investigated.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Vehicle removed after being submerged in Keating Channel
Vehicle removed after being submerged in Keating Channel

A vehicle has been removed from the water after it exited the roadway due to a collision and went into the Keating Channel on Saturday morning. Police arrived on scene with Toronto Fire after reports...

7m ago

2 taken to hospital following collision in Etobicoke
2 taken to hospital following collision in Etobicoke

Two people have been taken to hospital following a collision in Etobicoke on Saturday morning. Police responded to reports of a collision in the area of Albion Road and Kipling Avenue just after 11:00...

1h ago

Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources
Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources

A Tim Hortons store on Simcoe Street South in Oshawa briefly stopped all in-store service before bringing back takeout services.

4h ago

2 arrested as man suffers serious injuries from shooting in Scarborough
2 arrested as man suffers serious injuries from shooting in Scarborough

Two people have been arrested after a man suffered serious injuries from a shooting in Scarborough on Saturday morning. Police responded to a call just after 4:00 a.m. for reports of gunshots heard...

5h ago

Top Stories

Vehicle removed after being submerged in Keating Channel
Vehicle removed after being submerged in Keating Channel

A vehicle has been removed from the water after it exited the roadway due to a collision and went into the Keating Channel on Saturday morning. Police arrived on scene with Toronto Fire after reports...

7m ago

2 taken to hospital following collision in Etobicoke
2 taken to hospital following collision in Etobicoke

Two people have been taken to hospital following a collision in Etobicoke on Saturday morning. Police responded to reports of a collision in the area of Albion Road and Kipling Avenue just after 11:00...

1h ago

Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources
Ontario Tim Hortons store closes dine-in area over safety concerns amid calls for increased resources

A Tim Hortons store on Simcoe Street South in Oshawa briefly stopped all in-store service before bringing back takeout services.

4h ago

2 arrested as man suffers serious injuries from shooting in Scarborough
2 arrested as man suffers serious injuries from shooting in Scarborough

Two people have been arrested after a man suffered serious injuries from a shooting in Scarborough on Saturday morning. Police responded to a call just after 4:00 a.m. for reports of gunshots heard...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region

A Tim Hortons store in Oshawa has closed its dine-in area over safety and panhandling concerns. The decision comes amid ongoing calls for better mental health and addiction support and resources. Nick Westoll reports.

16h ago

2:49
Struggling to find answers from ServiceOntario
Struggling to find answers from ServiceOntario

More questions than answers from the Ford government on ServiceOntario changes. Richard Southern talks to political analysts as a potential investigation looms.

18h ago

3:25
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared
They paid hefty deposits, then claim their contractor disappeared

A long list of people who hired a now defunct general contractor are speaking out as they seek refunds and justice. Pat Taney reports.

3:34
Should cellphones be banned in school?
Should cellphones be banned in school?

Toronto's school board is considering a cellphone ban. Plus, the coffee tipping debate and a man's Costco hot dog diet round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.
2:53
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario
A state of unease hangs over dementia care in Ontario

Ontario doctors are raising the alarm about concerns over the care dementia patients are receiving in the province. Dilshad Burman on why medical professionals believe Ontario is in a state of crisis.

More Videos