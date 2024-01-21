Danish royals attend church service to mark King Frederik’s first visit outside the capital

Denmark's King Frederik X greets the crowd after a service on the occasion of the change of throne in Denmark, in Aarhus Cathedral, Aarhus, Denmark, Sunday Jan. 21, 2024. Its the first public appearance in Jutland by Denmark's new King and Queen since the change of throne last Sunday. (Mikkel Berg Pederson/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 21, 2024 11:52 am.

AARHUS, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s royal family on Sunday participated in a special “celebratory church service” at Aarhus Cathedral as the new King Frederik X, accompanied by wife Queen Mary and mother Queen Margrethe, waved to crowds gathered outside the 12th-century building that is the tallest church in the country.

The royal family drove 3.5 kilometers (2.2 miles) through Aarhus, Denmark’s second-largest city, from royal residence Marselisborg Castle to Aarhus Cathedral.

The church service came exactly a week after Frederik, 55, was proclaimed king after his 83-year-old mother Margrethe signed her abdication during a meeting with the government.

Aarhus resident Christina Elmstroem said she expects Frederik and Queen Mary to change the Danish monarchy “in their way.” She brought her children to experience the “big, major event.”

“So, it was an opportunity to go and see the new king and my kids are very excited about it,” she said.

Henrik Wigh-Poulsen, bishop of the Diocese of Aarhus, told The Associated Press they had just a few weeks to plan the service, and Frederik had a hand in planning it.

“Normally, you would spend three months planning this, but we (had) two and a half weeks, something like that. So we have been very busy, I tell you,” he said. “I chose some of the hymns we’re going to sing, and the king said, I would like to sing these hymns.”

The hour-long service marked Frederik’s first official visit as king outside the Danish capital Copenhagen.

Police expected around 70,000 people to line the royal route.

“I think he’s going to be a king of the people,” said Aarhus resident Charlotte Houman. “I think he’s gonna embrace the people … he’s going to be different in is his way of ruling. I think he’s going to be not too much top down, but he’s gonna be embracing the people, different kinds of people. And also being there not on this high pedestal somewhere.”

The Associated Press




All eyes on the BoC this week for any hints on when it plans to cut interest rates
All eyes on the BoC this week for any hints on when it plans to cut interest rates

OTTAWA — As the Bank of Canada gears up to announce its next interest rate decision Wednesday, economists will be on the lookout for any clues on when it plans to start cutting interest rates.  Overall,...

57m ago

New mobile app another tool in the fight against Islamophobia
New mobile app another tool in the fight against Islamophobia

With reported hate crimes across the country on the rise since the Israel-Hamas war began over 100 days ago, one national agency is stepping in the help one community have a space to turn to when they...

15h ago

Ottawa's Rideau Canal Skateway opening scaled back and delayed to Sunday afternoon
Ottawa's Rideau Canal Skateway opening scaled back and delayed to Sunday afternoon

OTTAWA — Skaters eager to hit the ice on Ottawa's iconic Rideau Canal will have to wait a few hours longer and will have a shorter stretch to glide on than previously expected.  The National...

2h ago

Man, 18, dead after crash sends car into icy waters of Keating Channel
Man, 18, dead after crash sends car into icy waters of Keating Channel

An 18-year-old is dead after the car he was driving ended up in the Keating Channel on Saturday morning. Police say just after 8:30 a.m. a Jeep Grand Cherokee was going westbound on Lake Shore Boulevard...

15h ago

