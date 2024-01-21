Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
Posted January 21, 2024 10:00 am.
Last Updated January 21, 2024 10:12 am.
TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:
CN results
Canadian National Railway Co. will report its fourth-quarter results after markets close on Tuesday. The results come after the railway reported its third-quarter profit fell compared with a year earlier as it faced falling consumer demand and the fallout from a B.C. port workers strike.
Cineplex
Cineplex Inc. and the Competition Bureau will meet for mediation on Tuesday. The competition watchdog is alleging the theatre chain is misleading customers by adding an online booking fee for customers purchasing tickets through Cineplex’s website and app.
Rate announcement
The Bank of Canada will release its latest interest rate announcement and monetary policy report on Wednesday. The announcement comes after Statistics Canada reported the annual inflation rate ticked higher in December to 3.4 per cent compared with 3.1 per cent in November.
AGF results
AGF Management Ltd. is expected to release its latest financial results on Wednesday before the start of trading. The company announced a deal last week to buy a 51 per cent stake in alternative investment firm Kensington Capital Partners Ltd. for $45 million.
Fiscal monitor
The Finance Department is expected to publish its latest fiscal monitor on Friday. The report will include the federal government’s financial results for November 2023.
