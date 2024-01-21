TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

CN results

Canadian National Railway Co. will report its fourth-quarter results after markets close on Tuesday. The results come after the railway reported its third-quarter profit fell compared with a year earlier as it faced falling consumer demand and the fallout from a B.C. port workers strike.

Cineplex

Cineplex Inc. and the Competition Bureau will meet for mediation on Tuesday. The competition watchdog is alleging the theatre chain is misleading customers by adding an online booking fee for customers purchasing tickets through Cineplex’s website and app.

Rate announcement

The Bank of Canada will release its latest interest rate announcement and monetary policy report on Wednesday. The announcement comes after Statistics Canada reported the annual inflation rate ticked higher in December to 3.4 per cent compared with 3.1 per cent in November.

AGF results

AGF Management Ltd. is expected to release its latest financial results on Wednesday before the start of trading. The company announced a deal last week to buy a 51 per cent stake in alternative investment firm Kensington Capital Partners Ltd. for $45 million.

Fiscal monitor

The Finance Department is expected to publish its latest fiscal monitor on Friday. The report will include the federal government’s financial results for November 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CNR, TSX:CGX, TSX:AGF.B)

The Canadian Press