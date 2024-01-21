Iranian soldier kills 5 comrades in southeastern city where IS attack killed dozens, state TV says

This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted January 21, 2024 3:50 pm.

Last Updated January 21, 2024 3:56 pm.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian soldier opened fire on fellow soldiers Sunday, killing five of them in the southeastern city of Kerman, where 94 people were killed in a bombing attack earlier this month, Iranian state TV reported.

State TV said the shooting happened when the soldier arrived at a barracks dormitory and opened fire on the resting soldiers. It said the motive wasn’t immediately clear and the suspect, who wasn’t identified, was at large. No other details were released.

The report said the attack took place in Kerman some 830 kilometers (515 miles), southeast of the capital Tehran.

Kerman was the scene of two deadly explosions earlier this month that killed 94 people and wounded hundreds of others during an anniversary ceremony for the death of an Iranian general killed in a 2020 U.S. drone strike in Iraq. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

Similar shootings at military bases have been occasionally reported in Iran. In 2022, a soldier killed another soldier and three policemen at a roadside police station in the country’s south.

Military service of up to 24 months is mandatory for men aged 19 and above in Iran.

The Associated Press

Toronto police officer charged in landlord-tenant dispute
Toronto police officer charged in landlord-tenant dispute

A 15-year veteran of the Toronto Police Service is facing several charges in connection with a landlord-tenant dispute. Police say on Dec. 6, 2023, a man and a woman were involved in a dispute when...

33m ago

2 men arrested in relation to demonstration at Toronto Eaton Centre last December
2 men arrested in relation to demonstration at Toronto Eaton Centre last December

Toronto police have arrested two men in connection to an incident last December between a demonstrator and another person during a pro-Palestinian protest in front of fashion retailer Zara. Just before...

10m ago

All eyes on the BoC this week for any hints on when it plans to cut interest rates
All eyes on the BoC this week for any hints on when it plans to cut interest rates

OTTAWA — As the Bank of Canada gears up to announce its next interest rate decision Wednesday, economists will be on the lookout for any clues on when it plans to start cutting interest rates.  Overall,...

1h ago

Ron DeSantis ends struggling presidential bid before New Hampshire and endorses Donald Trump
Ron DeSantis ends struggling presidential bid before New Hampshire and endorses Donald Trump

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his Republican presidential campaign Sunday on the eve of the New Hampshire primary and endorsed Donald Trump, ending a White House bid that failed to meet expectations...

53m ago

