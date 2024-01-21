Libya says production has resumed at its largest oilfield after more than 2-week hiatus

This is a locator map for Libya with its capital, Tripoli. (AP Photo)

By Samy Magdy, The Associated Press

Posted January 21, 2024 9:10 am.

Last Updated January 21, 2024 9:12 am.

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s state-owned oil company resumed production at the country’s largest oilfield Sunday, ending a more than two-week hiatus after protesters blocked the facility over fuel shortages.

The National Oil Corp. said in a terse statement that it lifted the force majeure at the Sharara oil field in the country’s south and resumed full production. It didn’t provide further details. Force majeure is a legal maneuver that releases a company from its contractual obligations because of extraordinary circumstances.

The company had activated the maneuver on Jan. 7 after protesters from the desert town of Ubari, about 950 kilometers (590 miles) south of the capital, Tripoli, shut down the field to protest fuel shortages.

Over the past two weeks the company’s chief, Farhat Bengdara, and military officials from eastern Libya have been negotiating with the protest leaders, Fezzan Group.

Barzingi al-Zarrouk, the protesters’ spokesman, announced that they have suspended their protest after they reached agreement with the company.

He said the agreement was brokered by the self-styled Libyan National Army, which is commanded by powerful military general Khalifa Hifter. Hifter’s forces control Libya’s east and much of the south.

The protesters have reportedly called for rehabilitating infrastructure and repairing roads in the southwestern region of Fezzan, one of the historic three provinces of Libya. They previously closed the field for two days in July.

Libya’s light crude has long featured in the country’s yearslong civil conflict, with rival militias and foreign powers jostling for control of Africa’s largest oil reserves.

Libya has been in turmoil since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. The North African nation has for most of the past decade been split between rival administrations in the east and the west, each backed by militias and foreign governments.

Samy Magdy, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New mobile app another tool in the fight against Islamophobia
New mobile app another tool in the fight against Islamophobia

With reported hate crimes across the country on the rise since the Israel-Hamas war began over 100 days ago, one national agency is stepping in the help one community have a space to turn to when they...

13h ago

Man, 18, dead after crash sends car into icy waters of Keating Channel
Man, 18, dead after crash sends car into icy waters of Keating Channel

An 18-year-old is dead after the car he was driving ended up in the Keating Channel on Saturday morning. Police say just after 8:30 a.m. a Jeep Grand Cherokee was going westbound on Lake Shore Boulevard...

13h ago

Ottawa's Rideau Canal Skateway opening scaled back and delayed to Sunday afternoon
Ottawa's Rideau Canal Skateway opening scaled back and delayed to Sunday afternoon

OTTAWA — Skaters eager to hit the ice on Ottawa's iconic Rideau Canal will have to wait a few hours longer and will have a shorter stretch to glide on than previously expected.  The National...

10m ago

2 men seriously injured in collision with streetcar
2 men seriously injured in collision with streetcar

Two men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision between a car and a streetcar in Little Italy. Police say the crash occurred just before 3 p.m. in the area of Bathurst...

14h ago

Top Stories

New mobile app another tool in the fight against Islamophobia
New mobile app another tool in the fight against Islamophobia

With reported hate crimes across the country on the rise since the Israel-Hamas war began over 100 days ago, one national agency is stepping in the help one community have a space to turn to when they...

13h ago

Man, 18, dead after crash sends car into icy waters of Keating Channel
Man, 18, dead after crash sends car into icy waters of Keating Channel

An 18-year-old is dead after the car he was driving ended up in the Keating Channel on Saturday morning. Police say just after 8:30 a.m. a Jeep Grand Cherokee was going westbound on Lake Shore Boulevard...

13h ago

Ottawa's Rideau Canal Skateway opening scaled back and delayed to Sunday afternoon
Ottawa's Rideau Canal Skateway opening scaled back and delayed to Sunday afternoon

OTTAWA — Skaters eager to hit the ice on Ottawa's iconic Rideau Canal will have to wait a few hours longer and will have a shorter stretch to glide on than previously expected.  The National...

10m ago

2 men seriously injured in collision with streetcar
2 men seriously injured in collision with streetcar

Two men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision between a car and a streetcar in Little Italy. Police say the crash occurred just before 3 p.m. in the area of Bathurst...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
New app launches to tackle Islamophobia
New app launches to tackle Islamophobia

A new app to tackle Islamophobic incidents has launched nationwide. As CityNews' Jazan Grewal reports, it's a proactive tool designed to spread awareness and combat hate.

9m ago

0:44
18-year-old dead after crash sends vehicle into Keating Channel
18-year-old dead after crash sends vehicle into Keating Channel

A Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old collided with a Ford F150 on Lake Shore Boulevard and Cherry Street just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The force of the crash sent the Jeep into the icy waters.

16h ago

3:08
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region

A Tim Hortons store in Oshawa has closed its dine-in area over safety and panhandling concerns. The decision comes amid ongoing calls for better mental health and addiction support and resources. Nick Westoll reports.
3:39
Dog helps rescue owner from Michigan lake
Dog helps rescue owner from Michigan lake

A dramatic lake rescue as a dog helps to save its owner who fell through the ice in Northern Michigan. Plus, it's one of the most anticipated shows of 2024. Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent is set to begin next month and we get a sneak peek
2:49
Struggling to find answers from ServiceOntario
Struggling to find answers from ServiceOntario

More questions than answers from the Ford government on ServiceOntario changes. Richard Southern talks to political analysts as a potential investigation looms.
More Videos