Mary Weiss, lead singer of the Shangri-Las, dies at 75

By The Associated Press

Posted January 21, 2024 5:01 pm.

Last Updated January 21, 2024 5:12 pm.

Mary Weiss, the lead singer of the 1960s pop group the Shangri-Las, whose hits included “Leader of the Pack,” has died. She was 75.

Miriam Linna, founder of Weiss’ label, Norton Records, said Sunday that Weiss died Friday in Palm Springs, California. No cause of death was given. Rolling Stone first reported her death Friday.

The Shangri-Las, formed in the New York City borough of Queens, were made up of two pairs of sisters: Weiss and her sister Elizabeth “Betty” Weiss, along with twins Marguerite “Marge” Ganser and Mary Ann Ganser. They met in school and as teenagers began performing at school dances and teen hops.

After producer Artie Ripp signed them to Kama Sutra Productions, the Shangri-Las found enormous success as a girl group with a tough, working-class image and drama-filled songs of teen dreams and heartbreak that consumed mid-1960s radio waves. Their name came from a restaurant in Queens.

Their first hit, ”Remember (Walking in the Sand),” reached the Billboard top 5 in 1964 for Red Bird Records. Weiss was just 15 when it charted. The song, which Aerosmith would later cover, was written by Brill Building pop songwriter-producer George “Shadow” Morton.

Morton would be a key architect of the Shangri-Las, developing a sound that fused a Ronettes-style R&B with big teenage emotions. “Leader of the Pack,” co-written by Morton, was the top Billboard single of 1965. On it, Weiss sang:

“My folks were always putting him down

They said he came from the wrong side of town

They told me he was bad, but I knew he was sad

That’s why I fell for the leader of the pack”

The Shangri-Las didn’t last long. They disbanded in 1968 amid legal issues. But they remained a pioneering all-female group.

“I truly believe a lot of men were considered artists, whether or not people wrote for them where women were considered products,” Weiss said in a 2007 interview at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

After the break-up, Weiss moved to San Francisco and fell out of the music business. For years, she worked at an architectural firm. It would be four decades before Weiss recorded an album of new material again. She made her solo debut with the 2007 album “Dangerous Game.”

“I didn’t even sing along the car radio,” Weiss told Rolling Stone in 2007 about her post-Shangri-Las years. “When I put something down, I really put it down.”

On “Dangerous Game,” Weiss recaptured some of the spirit and sound of the Shangri-Las but from a more adult perspective.

“I just want to have fun now. And I’m going to. People can take advantage of you in your youth,” Weiss told New York magazine. “And they’re not going to do it again. There are benefits to being a grown-up.”

The Associated Press

Passenger restrained after attempting to open exit door on Air Canada flight from London to Toronto
Passenger restrained after attempting to open exit door on Air Canada flight from London to Toronto

A passenger had to be restrained following reports they tried to open one of the emergency doors while on a transatlantic flight from England. CityNews was contacted by Emmanuel Pacheco, a passenger...

26m ago

Toronto police officer charged in landlord-tenant dispute
Toronto police officer charged in landlord-tenant dispute

A 15-year veteran of the Toronto Police Service is facing several charges in connection with a landlord-tenant dispute. Police say on Dec. 6, 2023, a man and a woman were involved in a dispute when...

2h ago

One of two suspects wanted in downtown break-and-enter investigation identified
One of two suspects wanted in downtown break-and-enter investigation identified

Toronto police have identified one of two men wanted in connection with a downtown break-and-enter investigation. Investigators say between Dec. 10 and Dec. 11, 2023, a man was seen entering the underground...

14m ago

Ontario municipalities push for frank talk with Ford government on who pays for what
Ontario municipalities push for frank talk with Ford government on who pays for what

Steep property tax increases being proposed across the province are partly the result of Ontario offloading various costs to local governments in the 1990s, municipalities say, and it's time for a frank...

1h ago

Passenger restrained after attempting to open exit door on Air Canada flight from London to Toronto
Passenger restrained after attempting to open exit door on Air Canada flight from London to Toronto

A passenger had to be restrained following reports they tried to open one of the emergency doors while on a transatlantic flight from England. CityNews was contacted by Emmanuel Pacheco, a passenger...

26m ago

Toronto police officer charged in landlord-tenant dispute
Toronto police officer charged in landlord-tenant dispute

A 15-year veteran of the Toronto Police Service is facing several charges in connection with a landlord-tenant dispute. Police say on Dec. 6, 2023, a man and a woman were involved in a dispute when...

2h ago

One of two suspects wanted in downtown break-and-enter investigation identified
One of two suspects wanted in downtown break-and-enter investigation identified

Toronto police have identified one of two men wanted in connection with a downtown break-and-enter investigation. Investigators say between Dec. 10 and Dec. 11, 2023, a man was seen entering the underground...

14m ago

Ontario municipalities push for frank talk with Ford government on who pays for what
Ontario municipalities push for frank talk with Ford government on who pays for what

Steep property tax increases being proposed across the province are partly the result of Ontario offloading various costs to local governments in the 1990s, municipalities say, and it's time for a frank...

1h ago

2:38
Controversy around UFC champ after making homophobic comments ahead of fight
Controversy around UFC champ after making homophobic comments ahead of fight

Excited UFC fans took over Toronto's Scotiabank Arena this weekend but some advocates are calling for middleweight champ Sean Strickland to be suspended following homophobic and anti-trans comments earlier this week.

23h ago

1:55
New app launches to tackle Islamophobia
New app launches to tackle Islamophobia

A new app to tackle Islamophobic incidents has launched nationwide. As CityNews' Jazan Grewal reports, it's a proactive tool designed to spread awareness and combat hate.

40m ago

0:44
18-year-old dead after crash sends vehicle into Keating Channel
18-year-old dead after crash sends vehicle into Keating Channel

A Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old collided with a Ford F150 on Lake Shore Boulevard and Cherry Street just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The force of the crash sent the Jeep into the icy waters.

23h ago

3:08
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region

A Tim Hortons store in Oshawa has closed its dine-in area over safety and panhandling concerns. The decision comes amid ongoing calls for better mental health and addiction support and resources. Nick Westoll reports.
3:39
Dog helps rescue owner from Michigan lake
Dog helps rescue owner from Michigan lake

A dramatic lake rescue as a dog helps to save its owner who fell through the ice in Northern Michigan. Plus, it's one of the most anticipated shows of 2024. Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent is set to begin next month and we get a sneak peek
