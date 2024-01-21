One of two suspects wanted in downtown break-and-enter investigation identified

Toronto police have identified one of two men wanted in connection with a downtown break-and-enter investigation.

Investigators say between Dec. 10 and Dec. 11, 2023, a man was seen entering the underground parking lot of a building in the area of Bay Street and Wellesley Street several times. While inside, the man broke into a storage locker.

Police say at one point, a second man was seen entering the underground parking garage with the first man and that a number of items were taken from the storage locker, including two firearms – a Winchester Model 94 Carbine 30-30 Leveler Action and a Remington Pump Action .22 Calibre.

The first man has been identified as 39-year-old Christopher Pouliot of Toronto. He’s described as being five-foot-nine, 155 pounds with a medium build, short brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, dark shoes, a red and black Roots varsity jacket with the number “98” on the left arm and a Canadian Olympics logo, and a black vest. The first time he went into the building he was wearing a black jacket.

Security camera photos of Christopher Pouliot. TPS/HO

Pouliot is facing 15 charges including five counts of break-and-enter and committing theft and seven counts of failing to comply with probation.

Police are still looking to identify the second suspect who was last seen wearing dark pants, dark boots, a dark toque, a camouflage jacket, and carrying a bright red backpack with yellow cartoon characters on it.