One of two suspects wanted in downtown break-and-enter investigation identified

Christopher Pouliot
Police have identified Christopher Pouliot as one of two suspects wanted in a downtown break-and-enter investigation. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted January 21, 2024 5:47 pm.

Toronto police have identified one of two men wanted in connection with a downtown break-and-enter investigation.

Investigators say between Dec. 10 and Dec. 11, 2023, a man was seen entering the underground parking lot of a building in the area of Bay Street and Wellesley Street several times. While inside, the man broke into a storage locker.

Police say at one point, a second man was seen entering the underground parking garage with the first man and that a number of items were taken from the storage locker, including two firearms – a Winchester Model 94 Carbine 30-30 Leveler Action and a Remington Pump Action .22 Calibre.

The first man has been identified as 39-year-old Christopher Pouliot of Toronto. He’s described as being five-foot-nine, 155 pounds with a medium build, short brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, dark shoes, a red and black Roots varsity jacket with the number “98” on the left arm and a Canadian Olympics logo, and a black vest. The first time he went into the building he was wearing a black jacket.

Security camera photos of Christopher Pouliot. TPS/HO

Pouliot is facing 15 charges including five counts of break-and-enter and committing theft and seven counts of failing to comply with probation.

Police are still looking to identify the second suspect who was last seen wearing dark pants, dark boots, a dark toque, a camouflage jacket, and carrying a bright red backpack with yellow cartoon characters on it.

Passenger restrained after attempting to open exit door on Air Canada flight from London to Toronto
Passenger restrained after attempting to open exit door on Air Canada flight from London to Toronto

A passenger had to be restrained following reports they tried to open one of the emergency doors while on a transatlantic flight from England. CityNews was contacted by Emmanuel Pacheco, a passenger...

23m ago

Toronto police officer charged in landlord-tenant dispute
Toronto police officer charged in landlord-tenant dispute

A 15-year veteran of the Toronto Police Service is facing several charges in connection with a landlord-tenant dispute. Police say on Dec. 6, 2023, a man and a woman were involved in a dispute when...

2h ago

Ontario municipalities push for frank talk with Ford government on who pays for what
Ontario municipalities push for frank talk with Ford government on who pays for what

Steep property tax increases being proposed across the province are partly the result of Ontario offloading various costs to local governments in the 1990s, municipalities say, and it's time for a frank...

1h ago

2 men arrested in relation to demonstration at Toronto Eaton Centre last December
2 men arrested in relation to demonstration at Toronto Eaton Centre last December

Toronto police have arrested two men in connection to an incident last December between a demonstrator and another person during a pro-Palestinian protest in front of fashion retailer Zara. Just before...

1h ago

2:38
Controversy around UFC champ after making homophobic comments ahead of fight
Controversy around UFC champ after making homophobic comments ahead of fight

Excited UFC fans took over Toronto's Scotiabank Arena this weekend but some advocates are calling for middleweight champ Sean Strickland to be suspended following homophobic and anti-trans comments earlier this week.

23h ago

1:55
New app launches to tackle Islamophobia
New app launches to tackle Islamophobia

A new app to tackle Islamophobic incidents has launched nationwide. As CityNews' Jazan Grewal reports, it's a proactive tool designed to spread awareness and combat hate.

38m ago

0:44
18-year-old dead after crash sends vehicle into Keating Channel
18-year-old dead after crash sends vehicle into Keating Channel

A Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old collided with a Ford F150 on Lake Shore Boulevard and Cherry Street just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The force of the crash sent the Jeep into the icy waters.

23h ago

3:08
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region

A Tim Hortons store in Oshawa has closed its dine-in area over safety and panhandling concerns. The decision comes amid ongoing calls for better mental health and addiction support and resources. Nick Westoll reports.
3:39
Dog helps rescue owner from Michigan lake
Dog helps rescue owner from Michigan lake

A dramatic lake rescue as a dog helps to save its owner who fell through the ice in Northern Michigan. Plus, it's one of the most anticipated shows of 2024. Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent is set to begin next month and we get a sneak peek
