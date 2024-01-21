Buyer beware: Ontario woman loses $1,800 in Montreal Kijiji used car scam

FILE - Kijiji app on smartphone. (CityNews)

By Swidda Rassy

Posted January 21, 2024 2:17 pm.

Stephanie Richards thought it could never happen to her. Until it did.

The Ontario woman says she was scammed out of $1,800 by someone claiming to be selling a car online out of Montreal.

“I was looking on Kijiji for a used car and then there happened to be a ‘98 RAV4 that I was really interested in and the price was very good,” said Richards, who’s from Pembroke, Ont.

Richards contacted CityNews to share her story and warn others not to fall in a similar trap.

“It hurts and especially me being a single mom, that money, I really did need that money for the car because now I have nothing for a car,” she said.

Richards says the seller asked her to send the money beforehand. Despite having doubts, she figured because the car was coming from Montreal, paying beforehand made sense.

“I had to send it through Western Union, and they said everything would be fine because there’s a password and just don’t give us the password and we won’t take out the money,” she said. “And I was like, ‘OK, great. So, I’ll see the car and then I can give them the password if I liked the car.’

“And so, I sent them a picture of the receipt but I had covered up the password from the Western Union. And somehow, they took the money out like 30 minutes later.”

CityNews reached out to Western Union but did not immediately hear back.

Related:

The seller kept emailing asking for more money and that’s when Richards realized she was being scammed.

“The last communication I had with this seller, they actually said this is a scam,” Richards said.

‘Don’t send money before you see a vehicle’

George Iny, the director of the Automobile Protection Association, says when a seller asks for money beforehand, consider that a red flag.

“Don’t send money before you see a vehicle,” Iny recommended. “Don’t provide key money. Those are bad signs. If someone is outside of the country and they claim to be a Canadian, they have an account in Canada. They don’t need a wire transfer.”

Iny says these types of online scams are more common than most people think.

“Kijiji and AutoTrader, they had both been fingered at one point for running a lot of very crummy ads and being a bit slow on the switch, saying they couldn’t do anything about it,” Iny said. “They both promised, and I believe they still maintain the pledge, that when they’re notified now, they remove the ads quickly. They claim they have software that allows them to recognize bad ads. I don’t fully believe it because we still get complaints.”

Kijiji Canada told CityNews they have safeguards in place such as actively monitoring the platform and removing suspicious listings or accounts. Kijiji Canada also pointed to tools that make it easier for users to report suspicious activities, as well as an education and awareness page to help users avoid getting scammed.

Richards says she did not file a police report.

“People like me who are naive, and we feel dumb when it happens, right? I was the silly one that paid for a car that I didn’t even get to see,” she said.

“People who are fraudulent rely on that sense of guilt or culpability,” added Iny. “So, I can tell her one thing, that she’s not a unique individual, even though she may think she is. Literally thousands of people have been taken the same way.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police officer charged in landlord-tenant dispute
Toronto police officer charged in landlord-tenant dispute

A 15-year veteran of the Toronto Police Service is facing several charges in connection with a landlord-tenant dispute. Police say on Dec. 6, 2023, a man and a woman were involved in a dispute when...

34m ago

2 men arrested in relation to demonstration at Toronto Eaton Centre last December
2 men arrested in relation to demonstration at Toronto Eaton Centre last December

Toronto police have arrested two men in connection to an incident last December between a demonstrator and another person during a pro-Palestinian protest in front of fashion retailer Zara. Just before...

11m ago

All eyes on the BoC this week for any hints on when it plans to cut interest rates
All eyes on the BoC this week for any hints on when it plans to cut interest rates

OTTAWA — As the Bank of Canada gears up to announce its next interest rate decision Wednesday, economists will be on the lookout for any clues on when it plans to start cutting interest rates.  Overall,...

1h ago

Ron DeSantis ends struggling presidential bid before New Hampshire and endorses Donald Trump
Ron DeSantis ends struggling presidential bid before New Hampshire and endorses Donald Trump

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his Republican presidential campaign Sunday on the eve of the New Hampshire primary and endorsed Donald Trump, ending a White House bid that failed to meet expectations...

54m ago

Top Stories

Toronto police officer charged in landlord-tenant dispute
Toronto police officer charged in landlord-tenant dispute

A 15-year veteran of the Toronto Police Service is facing several charges in connection with a landlord-tenant dispute. Police say on Dec. 6, 2023, a man and a woman were involved in a dispute when...

34m ago

2 men arrested in relation to demonstration at Toronto Eaton Centre last December
2 men arrested in relation to demonstration at Toronto Eaton Centre last December

Toronto police have arrested two men in connection to an incident last December between a demonstrator and another person during a pro-Palestinian protest in front of fashion retailer Zara. Just before...

11m ago

All eyes on the BoC this week for any hints on when it plans to cut interest rates
All eyes on the BoC this week for any hints on when it plans to cut interest rates

OTTAWA — As the Bank of Canada gears up to announce its next interest rate decision Wednesday, economists will be on the lookout for any clues on when it plans to start cutting interest rates.  Overall,...

1h ago

Ron DeSantis ends struggling presidential bid before New Hampshire and endorses Donald Trump
Ron DeSantis ends struggling presidential bid before New Hampshire and endorses Donald Trump

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his Republican presidential campaign Sunday on the eve of the New Hampshire primary and endorsed Donald Trump, ending a White House bid that failed to meet expectations...

54m ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Controversy around UFC champ after making homophobic comments ahead of fight
Controversy around UFC champ after making homophobic comments ahead of fight

Excited UFC fans took over Toronto's Scotiabank Arena this weekend but some advocates are calling for middleweight champ Sean Strickland to be suspended following homophobic and anti-trans comments earlier this week.

21h ago

1:55
New app launches to tackle Islamophobia
New app launches to tackle Islamophobia

A new app to tackle Islamophobic incidents has launched nationwide. As CityNews' Jazan Grewal reports, it's a proactive tool designed to spread awareness and combat hate.

5h ago

0:44
18-year-old dead after crash sends vehicle into Keating Channel
18-year-old dead after crash sends vehicle into Keating Channel

A Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old collided with a Ford F150 on Lake Shore Boulevard and Cherry Street just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The force of the crash sent the Jeep into the icy waters.

22h ago

3:08
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region

A Tim Hortons store in Oshawa has closed its dine-in area over safety and panhandling concerns. The decision comes amid ongoing calls for better mental health and addiction support and resources. Nick Westoll reports.
3:39
Dog helps rescue owner from Michigan lake
Dog helps rescue owner from Michigan lake

A dramatic lake rescue as a dog helps to save its owner who fell through the ice in Northern Michigan. Plus, it's one of the most anticipated shows of 2024. Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent is set to begin next month and we get a sneak peek
More Videos