Political trailblazer Lincoln Alexander honoured with statue at Queen’s Park

A Canadian icon and political giant was celebrated with a distinguished honour Sunday at Queen’s Park.

Lincoln Alexander was Canada’s first Black member of Parliament in the House of Commons, a federal Cabinet Minister and the 24th Lieutenant Governor of Ontario from 1985 to 1991 – the first Black man to hold a viceregal position. Now, Alexander is the first Black Canadian political figure to be commemorated with a bust at Queen’s Park.

“He has been a guiding post and a guiding light for so many for so many years and this honour is long overdue,” said Craig Wellington, the executive director of the Black Opportunity Fund.

“What we’re doing is we’re transforming the culture of the hallowed halls of this institution by putting the statute of the first ever Black person in this legislative building and acknowledging and recognizing the legacy of the great Lincoln Alexander.”

In a statement, the Hon. Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, said Alexander’s commitment to promoting equity through social justice, education, race relations and youth issues makes him a role model for present and future generations.

“Throughout his life, he also paved the way for the advancement and equality of Canadians from all backgrounds. As a trailblazer, he used his voice and platform to defend the rights and interests of marginalized communities, tirelessly working to promote inclusion by breaking down racial and ethnocultural barriers,” said Khera.

From start to finish the bronze casting process took Toronto artist and visual storyteller Quentin VerCetty six months to complete.

“When I got the news I was very shocked, humbled and excited because I went to the school – Lincoln M. Alexander in Mississauga, I actually met him when I was at the school when I was 14 years old in Grade 9 and so it was a great honour to pay homage to this great Canadian,” said VerCetty

Alexander won his seat in Parliament in 1968 at the height of America’s civil rights movement, shortly after the assassination of Martin Luther King.

“Martin Luther King had a dream. Lincoln MacCauley Alexander lived that dream,” said Michael ‘Pinball’ Clemons, speaking at the ceremony.

“He somehow, he just persevered he never let anyone determine what his path was going to be and so he made that choice, he was the one that was going to determine and it didn’t matter about the colour of his skin – he wasn’t going to let anyone stop him,” added granddaughter and Alexander family spokesperson Erika Alexander.

Since 2015, January 21st has been officially recognized as Lincoln Alexander Day and on what would have been his 102nd birthday, we recall his famous words: “It is not your duty to be average. It is your duty to set a higher example for others to follow.”