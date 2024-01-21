Strike kills Hezbollah official in Lebanon, amid apparent Israeli shift to targeted killings

Lebanese soldiers and Civil defense workers gather next to a damaged car in the southern town of Bazouriyeh, Lebanon, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. An Israeli drone strike on the car near the Lebanese southern port city of Tyre killed two people, the state-run National News Agency reported. (AP Photo/Mohammad Zaatari)

By Mohammed Zaatari And Abby Sewell, The Associated Press

Posted January 21, 2024 1:02 pm.

Last Updated January 21, 2024 1:12 pm.

SIDON, Lebanon (AP) — An Israeli airstrike hit two vehicles near a Lebanese army checkpoint in south Lebanon on Sunday, killing a Hezbollah member and wounding several other people, including civilians, Lebanese state media and health officials reported.

The strike appeared to be part of a shift in Israeli strategy toward targeted killings in Lebanon after more than three months of near-daily clashes with Hezbollah militants on the border against the backdrop of the war in Gaza.

Hezbollah announced that one of its members, identified as Fadel Shaar, had been killed in the strike in the town of Kafra. Local civil defense and hospital officials said seven people were wounded, including two women, one of whom was in critical condition.

Video from the scene showed a passenger sedan in flames next to a small truck stopped in the middle of the road.

The Israeli military did not comment on the strike.

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, Hezbollah forces have engaged in near-daily clashes with Israeli troops along the border.

While the clashes had previously been limited mainly to a narrow strip within a few kilometers (miles) from the border, Israel in recent weeks appears to have moved to a strategy of targeted killings of figures from Hezbollah and allied groups, sometimes hitting in areas relatively far from the border, as was the case in Sunday’s strike.

On Saturday, another strike near the Lebanese port city of Tyre killed two people in a car — one of them a Hezbollah commander — and two people in a nearby orchard. The commander, Ali Hudruj, was buried Sunday in south Lebanon. The other occupant of the car, tech sector businessman Mohammad Baqir Diab, was identified as a civilian and was buried in Beirut on Sunday.

On Jan. 2, a presumed Israeli airstrike killed a top Hamas official, Saleh Arouri, in a suburb of Beirut, the first such strike in Lebanon’s capital since Israel and Hezbollah fought a brutal one-month war in 2006.

Speaking at Hudruj’s funeral Sunday, Hezbollah Member of Parliament Hussein Jeshi said Israel had “resorted to the method of assassinating some members of the resistance” to compensate for being unable to reach a military victory against Hamas after more than 100 days of war in Gaza.

The Lebanese militant group said in a statement later Sunday that it had launched an attack against the town of Avivim in northern Israel in retaliation for a civilian woman killed in the Israeli strike in Kafra and for other “attacks that targeted Lebanese villages and civilians.”

It later modified the statement to remove the reference to the civilian death after hospital officials and family members said the woman was still alive.

Israel did not comment on the strike in Kafra but announced it had struck Hezbollah targets in several locations in Lebanon on Sunday. It later said that an anti-tank missile had hit a house in Avivim and no injuries were reported.

With dangers of a regional conflict flaring on multiple fronts, officials from the United States and Europe have engaged in a flurry of shuttle diplomacy in recent weeks between Israel and Lebanon, attempting to head off an escalation of the conflict into a full-on war on the Lebanese front.

___

Sewell reported from Beirut. Associated Press journalists Ahmad Mantash in Sidon, Ali Sharaffedine in Beirut and Melanie Lidman in Jerusalem contributed to this report.

Mohammed Zaatari And Abby Sewell, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

All eyes on the BoC this week for any hints on when it plans to cut interest rates
All eyes on the BoC this week for any hints on when it plans to cut interest rates

OTTAWA — As the Bank of Canada gears up to announce its next interest rate decision Wednesday, economists will be on the lookout for any clues on when it plans to start cutting interest rates.  Overall,...

2h ago

2 men arrested in relation to demonstration at Toronto Eaton Centre
2 men arrested in relation to demonstration at Toronto Eaton Centre

Toronto police have arrested two men in connection to a mischief investigation related to a demonstration. On Dec. 17, 2023, at approximately 4:55 p.m., police were in the area of Yonge Street and Shuter...

38m ago

New mobile app another tool in the fight against Islamophobia
New mobile app another tool in the fight against Islamophobia

With reported hate crimes across the country on the rise since the Israel-Hamas war began over 100 days ago, one national agency is stepping in the help one community have a space to turn to when they...

17h ago

Ottawa's Rideau Canal Skateway reopens after last year's historic closure
Ottawa's Rideau Canal Skateway reopens after last year's historic closure

OTTAWA — After almost two years, and a few extra hours of waiting, Ottawa's iconic Rideau Canal has officially reopened to skaters. The skateway's return comes after last year's unseasonal warmth kept...

1h ago

Top Stories

All eyes on the BoC this week for any hints on when it plans to cut interest rates
All eyes on the BoC this week for any hints on when it plans to cut interest rates

OTTAWA — As the Bank of Canada gears up to announce its next interest rate decision Wednesday, economists will be on the lookout for any clues on when it plans to start cutting interest rates.  Overall,...

2h ago

2 men arrested in relation to demonstration at Toronto Eaton Centre
2 men arrested in relation to demonstration at Toronto Eaton Centre

Toronto police have arrested two men in connection to a mischief investigation related to a demonstration. On Dec. 17, 2023, at approximately 4:55 p.m., police were in the area of Yonge Street and Shuter...

38m ago

New mobile app another tool in the fight against Islamophobia
New mobile app another tool in the fight against Islamophobia

With reported hate crimes across the country on the rise since the Israel-Hamas war began over 100 days ago, one national agency is stepping in the help one community have a space to turn to when they...

17h ago

Ottawa's Rideau Canal Skateway reopens after last year's historic closure
Ottawa's Rideau Canal Skateway reopens after last year's historic closure

OTTAWA — After almost two years, and a few extra hours of waiting, Ottawa's iconic Rideau Canal has officially reopened to skaters. The skateway's return comes after last year's unseasonal warmth kept...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
New app launches to tackle Islamophobia
New app launches to tackle Islamophobia

A new app to tackle Islamophobic incidents has launched nationwide. As CityNews' Jazan Grewal reports, it's a proactive tool designed to spread awareness and combat hate.

3h ago

0:44
18-year-old dead after crash sends vehicle into Keating Channel
18-year-old dead after crash sends vehicle into Keating Channel

A Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old collided with a Ford F150 on Lake Shore Boulevard and Cherry Street just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The force of the crash sent the Jeep into the icy waters.

20h ago

3:08
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region

A Tim Hortons store in Oshawa has closed its dine-in area over safety and panhandling concerns. The decision comes amid ongoing calls for better mental health and addiction support and resources. Nick Westoll reports.
3:39
Dog helps rescue owner from Michigan lake
Dog helps rescue owner from Michigan lake

A dramatic lake rescue as a dog helps to save its owner who fell through the ice in Northern Michigan. Plus, it's one of the most anticipated shows of 2024. Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent is set to begin next month and we get a sneak peek
2:49
Struggling to find answers from ServiceOntario
Struggling to find answers from ServiceOntario

More questions than answers from the Ford government on ServiceOntario changes. Richard Southern talks to political analysts as a potential investigation looms.
More Videos