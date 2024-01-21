Three members of air ambulance crew killed in Oklahoma helicopter crash

By The Associated Press

Posted January 21, 2024 6:43 pm.

Last Updated January 21, 2024 6:56 pm.

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (AP) — Three members of an air ambulance crew were killed when their helicopter crashed late Saturday in Oklahoma, officials said.

The crash was reported near Weatherford after the control center lost contact with the Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter crew shortly before 11:30 p.m., the company said in a statement Sunday.

The crew was returning to base in Weatherford, 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City, after completing a patient care transport to the capital, the statement said.

Nearby Air Evac teams assisted law enforcement with the search for the crew members. The company did not say where the Bell 206L3 was found and did not immediately release the victims’ names.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Passenger restrained after attempting to open exit door on Air Canada flight from London to Toronto
Passenger restrained after attempting to open exit door on Air Canada flight from London to Toronto

A passenger had to be restrained following reports they tried to open one of the emergency doors while on a transatlantic flight from England. CityNews was contacted by Emmanuel Pacheco, a passenger...

1h ago

Toronto police officer charged in landlord-tenant dispute
Toronto police officer charged in landlord-tenant dispute

A 15-year veteran of the Toronto Police Service is facing several charges in connection with a landlord-tenant dispute. Police say on Dec. 6, 2023, a man and a woman were involved in a dispute when...

3h ago

One of two suspects wanted in downtown break-and-enter investigation identified
One of two suspects wanted in downtown break-and-enter investigation identified

Toronto police have identified one of two men wanted in connection with a downtown break-and-enter investigation. Investigators say between Dec. 10 and Dec. 11, 2023, a man was seen entering the underground...

1h ago

Ontario municipalities push for frank talk with Ford government on who pays for what
Ontario municipalities push for frank talk with Ford government on who pays for what

Steep property tax increases being proposed across the province are partly the result of Ontario offloading various costs to local governments in the 1990s, municipalities say, and it's time for a frank...

2h ago

