Toronto police officer charged in landlord-tenant dispute

Exterior view of Toronto police headquarters in Toronto
Exterior view of Toronto police headquarters in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By John Marchesan

Posted January 21, 2024 3:47 pm.

Last Updated January 21, 2024 3:48 pm.

A 15-year veteran of the Toronto Police Service is facing several charges in connection with a landlord-tenant dispute.

Police say on Dec. 6, 2023, a man and a woman were involved in a dispute when the man unlawfully entered the dwelling and assaulted the woman. The man then stole property valued at more than $5,000 before leaving the premises.

On Jan. 21, 2024, police say 54-year-old Const. Edward Parks has been charged with assault, unlawfully in a dwelling, and theft over $5,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 5 to answer the charges.

Parks, who last worked in Corporate Communications with the service, is suspended with pay under terms of the Police Services Act.

2 men arrested in relation to demonstration at Toronto Eaton Centre last December
2 men arrested in relation to demonstration at Toronto Eaton Centre last December

Toronto police have arrested two men in connection to an incident last December between a demonstrator and another person during a pro-Palestinian protest in front of fashion retailer Zara.

8m ago

All eyes on the BoC this week for any hints on when it plans to cut interest rates
All eyes on the BoC this week for any hints on when it plans to cut interest rates

As the Bank of Canada gears up to announce its next interest rate decision Wednesday, economists will be on the lookout for any clues on when it plans to start cutting interest rates.

1h ago

Ron DeSantis ends struggling presidential bid before New Hampshire and endorses Donald Trump
Ron DeSantis ends struggling presidential bid before New Hampshire and endorses Donald Trump

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his Republican presidential campaign Sunday on the eve of the New Hampshire primary and endorsed Donald Trump, ending a White House bid that failed to meet expectations

51m ago

Palestinian death toll in Gaza surpasses 25,000 while Israel announces the death of another hostage
Palestinian death toll in Gaza surpasses 25,000 while Israel announces the death of another hostage

The Palestinian death toll from the war between Israel and Hamas has soared past 25,000, the Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip said Sunday, while Israel announced the death of another hostage

7m ago

2:38
Controversy around UFC champ after making homophobic comments ahead of fight
Controversy around UFC champ after making homophobic comments ahead of fight

Excited UFC fans took over Toronto's Scotiabank Arena this weekend but some advocates are calling for middleweight champ Sean Strickland to be suspended following homophobic and anti-trans comments earlier this week.

21h ago

1:55
New app launches to tackle Islamophobia
New app launches to tackle Islamophobia

A new app to tackle Islamophobic incidents has launched nationwide.

5h ago

0:44
18-year-old dead after crash sends vehicle into Keating Channel
18-year-old dead after crash sends vehicle into Keating Channel

A Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old collided with a Ford F150 on Lake Shore Boulevard and Cherry Street just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The force of the crash sent the Jeep into the icy waters.

22h ago

3:08
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region

A Tim Hortons store in Oshawa has closed its dine-in area over safety and panhandling concerns. The decision comes amid ongoing calls for better mental health and addiction support and resources.
3:39
Dog helps rescue owner from Michigan lake
Dog helps rescue owner from Michigan lake

A dramatic lake rescue as a dog helps to save its owner who fell through the ice in Northern Michigan.
