Toronto police officer charged in landlord-tenant dispute

A 15-year veteran of the Toronto Police Service is facing several charges in connection with a landlord-tenant dispute.

Police say on Dec. 6, 2023, a man and a woman were involved in a dispute when the man unlawfully entered the dwelling and assaulted the woman. The man then stole property valued at more than $5,000 before leaving the premises.

On Jan. 21, 2024, police say 54-year-old Const. Edward Parks has been charged with assault, unlawfully in a dwelling, and theft over $5,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 5 to answer the charges.

Parks, who last worked in Corporate Communications with the service, is suspended with pay under terms of the Police Services Act.