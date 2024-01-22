A house fire in Indiana has killed 5 children and injured another

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Fire tore through a house in northern Indiana, killing five children and leaving a sixth in treatment Monday for burns.

People, including children, were trapped by flames on the second floor Sunday evening, the South Bend Fire Department said.

Five children were pronounced dead. The sixth was taken to a hospital and later airlifted to one in Indianapolis.

An adult escaped with minor injuries, and a firefighter fell through the second floor, officials said. The firefighter was treated at a hospital and released.

Fire crews in South Bend, just south of the Michigan state line, battled the blaze for about three hours. The cause was being investigated.

