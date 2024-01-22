Authorities identify woman, 3 adult daughters shot to death in suburban Chicago home

By The Associated Press

Posted January 22, 2024 9:10 am.

Last Updated January 22, 2024 9:12 am.

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (AP) — Authorities have identified a woman and her three adult daughters who were found slain inside their suburban Chicago home in what police are calling a domestic-related shooting.

The victims have been identified by a medical examiner as Majeda Kassem, 53; Halema and Zahia Kassem, both 25; and Hanan Kassem, 24.

A man was taken into custody at the home after a call was made to 911 about 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Tinley Park Public Safety Department. The village of roughly 55,000 people is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

“The offender is in custody and scene is secure,” police said in a statement Sunday.

The man’s name has not yet been released. A gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

Village Manager Pat Carr told WGN-TV there were no prior calls for police service at the home. “It’s a huge impact to our community and the neighbors around here,” Carr said.

Neighbors say two adult sons also live in the home.

“My daughter knows them,” neighbor Charlotte Vaitkus told WLS-TV. “She went to school with the oldest son, and she employed the twin sisters. She always talked about how they were all very intelligent, and they had very high goals in life.”

The Associated Press

