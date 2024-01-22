China’s critics and allies have 45 seconds each to speak in latest U.N. review of its human rights

By The Associated Press

Posted January 22, 2024 11:44 pm.

Last Updated January 22, 2024 11:56 pm.

GENEVA (AP) — China faces international scrutiny Tuesday over domestic polices in places like Hong Kong, Tibet and the western Xinjiang region as the global power receives its latest U.N.-backed review of its human rights record.

An extraordinarily high number of more than 160 countries — some critics of Beijing, some allies — have registered to take part in a discussion around China’s rights record. That means each will have no longer than 45 seconds to speak.

China, whose delegation will be led by its top ambassador in Geneva, Chen Xu, can field a delegation that has up to 70 minutes to make its case.

The “universal periodic review” involves all U.N. member states coming up for scrutiny — at times a sharp one — by other countries roughly every five years. The hours-long discussion aims to offer constructive criticism that underpins a written a report that will offer recommendations, not criticism.

“These are all opportunities for countries to offer congratulations, criticisms and recommendations. Only recommendations expressly formulated as such … are taken into account in the review report,” said Pascal Sim, the top spokesperson for the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council, which helps organize the reviews.

Several human rights groups had events planned outside China’s review, and the Tibet Advocacy Coalition, the World Uyghur Congress and human rights defenders in Hong Kong were expected to hold a joint news conference after the proceedings.

Another advocacy group aims to speak out against the forced repatriation from China of women from North Korea who fled the reclusive nation under leader Kim Jong Un.

A pro-Tibet group planned a demonstration outside the U.N. Geneva compound during Tuesday’s discussion.

On the eve of the hearing, Caoilfhionn Gallagher, a lawyer for Jimmy Lai, a former Hong Kong publisher on trial for national security violation, said she expects Lai’s case to be brought up.

Western governments are expected to call for his release and for the repeal of Hong Kong’s national security law, which was imposed on the territory in 2020 to end massive civil unrest. Critics say the law has been used to suppress civil society and undermine freedom of speech

“This is an opportunity for the international community to hold China to account for human rights abuse in Hong Kong,” Gallagher said. “What we’ve seen in the last number of years has been dismantling of civil society, criminalization of dissent, criminalization of critics of Beijing and Hong Kong authorities.”

On Monday, four independent human rights experts who work under a mandate from the council called for Lai’s release and for all charges against him to be dropped.

At China’s last review in 2018, the United States and other countries voiced concerns about China’s treatment of Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

1 youth injured in Toronto machete attack, suspect wanted by police
1 youth injured in Toronto machete attack, suspect wanted by police

A male youth was injured after being attacked by a suspect allegedly armed with a machete, Toronto police said. Authorities were called to the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West area in North York...

1h ago

Union Station concourse briefly evacuated after reports of man with bear spray
Union Station concourse briefly evacuated after reports of man with bear spray

The concourse level at Union Station was briefly evacuated on Monday night after reports of a man spraying people with a noxious substance believed to be bear spray, Toronto police said. Officers were...

3h ago

Ford says move of 11 ServiceOntario locations to Staples, Walmart kiosks due to 'convenience'
Ford says move of 11 ServiceOntario locations to Staples, Walmart kiosks due to 'convenience'

Over a week after it was first revealed the provincial government would be closing 11 ServiceOntario locations and converting them to kiosks in Staples and Walmart, Premier Doug Ford finally addressed...

6h ago

Forcillo tells coroner's inquest having a stun gun would have 'changed everything'
Forcillo tells coroner's inquest having a stun gun would have 'changed everything'

A former Toronto police officer who shot a teen on an empty streetcar told a coroner's inquest today that having a stun gun would have "changed everything." James Forcillo is testifying at the inquest...

8h ago

