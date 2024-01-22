County legislators override executive, ensuring a vote for potential KC stadium funding

By Dave Skretta, The Associated Press

Posted January 22, 2024 5:24 pm.

Last Updated January 22, 2024 5:26 pm.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Legislators in Jackson County, Missouri, voted Monday to override the veto of Jackson County Executive Frank White and place the renewal of a sales tax on the April ballot to help fund a new ballpark for the Kansas City Royals.

The tax of three-eighth of a cent, which is used under the current lease agreement for stadium upkeep at the Truman Sports Complex, also would help pay for future renovations to Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs.

As recently as last week, it appeared there would not be enough votes to override the veto. But legislators Jalen Anderson and Sean Smith changed their minds after an outpouring of public pressure, and after continued negotiations with the teams, and the result was a 7-2 vote in favor of advancing the proposal to the April 2 ballot.

“I am grateful that so many of my colleagues joined me in voting the overturn,” said Jackson County legislator DaRon McGee, who called White’s decision to veto the proposal “tone deaf” by taking away the rights of voters to make their own decisions.

White was a five-time All-Star for the Royals and is a member of their Hall of Fame.

“Thanks to overwhelming support from our citizens, including business, labor, nonprofit and other community organizations, we prevailed, and can now proceed to do the important work ahead,” McGee said. “There is much work to do so that the voters are fully informed before the April election. I join my colleagues in saying we are prepared to do that work.”

Legislators initially voted 8-1 to approve ballot language for the tax, but White said in vetoing it that “it’s not a good deal for taxpayers” because it did not provide enough assurance of the franchises’ commitment to the county.

The Royals and Chiefs released a joint statement after White’s veto that said they respected his authority but that “we will continue working with the legislators to ensure that this ordinance is on the ballot.” The teams also ramped up their social and traditional media campaigns for public support, and they had support of many commerce groups and labor unions.

“We took an important step forward today,” the teams said in a statement Monday. “We thank Jackson County legislators for their attention and care in this matter. We look forward to continuing to work with them and enabling the voters to decide on extending the longstanding partnership between the county and our teams on April 2.”

The Royals had been weighing competing offers from Jackson County and Clay County, which sits just across the Missouri River, for locations for their new ballpark. They intended to make their decision in September but pushed it back indefinitely, and only in recent weeks have said they plan to build in Jackson County.

They still have not decided on a site, though. The initial plan was to build in an area known as the East Village, but they are also considering a location closer to the Power & Light District, where there are existing shops and restaurants.

Dave Skretta, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 youth injured in machete attack, lockdown lifted at Toronto high school
1 youth injured in machete attack, lockdown lifted at Toronto high school

A male youth was injured after being attacked by a suspect allegedly armed with a machete, Toronto police said. Authorities were called to the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West area in North York...

updated

1h ago

Ford says move of 11 ServiceOntario locations to Staples, Walmart kiosks due to 'convenience'
Ford says move of 11 ServiceOntario locations to Staples, Walmart kiosks due to 'convenience'

Over a week after it was first revealed the provincial government would be closing 11 ServiceOntario locations and converting them to kiosks in Staples and Walmart, Premier Doug Ford finally addressed...

11m ago

Forcillo tells coroner's inquest having a stun gun would have 'changed everything'
Forcillo tells coroner's inquest having a stun gun would have 'changed everything'

A former Toronto police officer who shot a teen on an empty streetcar told a coroner's inquest today that having a stun gun would have "changed everything." James Forcillo is testifying at the inquest...

1h ago

Watch: Wild turkey disrupts traffic in Scarborough
Watch: Wild turkey disrupts traffic in Scarborough

This turkey is poultry in motion. Toronto police notified the public that a wild turkey was spotted in Scarborough on Monday as the bird made its way onto a local road. Officers first received calls...

36m ago

Top Stories

1 youth injured in machete attack, lockdown lifted at Toronto high school
1 youth injured in machete attack, lockdown lifted at Toronto high school

A male youth was injured after being attacked by a suspect allegedly armed with a machete, Toronto police said. Authorities were called to the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West area in North York...

updated

1h ago

Ford says move of 11 ServiceOntario locations to Staples, Walmart kiosks due to 'convenience'
Ford says move of 11 ServiceOntario locations to Staples, Walmart kiosks due to 'convenience'

Over a week after it was first revealed the provincial government would be closing 11 ServiceOntario locations and converting them to kiosks in Staples and Walmart, Premier Doug Ford finally addressed...

11m ago

Forcillo tells coroner's inquest having a stun gun would have 'changed everything'
Forcillo tells coroner's inquest having a stun gun would have 'changed everything'

A former Toronto police officer who shot a teen on an empty streetcar told a coroner's inquest today that having a stun gun would have "changed everything." James Forcillo is testifying at the inquest...

1h ago

Watch: Wild turkey disrupts traffic in Scarborough
Watch: Wild turkey disrupts traffic in Scarborough

This turkey is poultry in motion. Toronto police notified the public that a wild turkey was spotted in Scarborough on Monday as the bird made its way onto a local road. Officers first received calls...

36m ago

Most Watched Today

0:35
The Stanley Cup takes the TTC ahead of the All-Star game
The Stanley Cup takes the TTC ahead of the All-Star game

The city is preparing for the All-Star game next weekend and today residents were commuting with the cup! The Stanley Cup that is! Lindsay Dunn was riding along.

5h ago

1:19
Doug Ford calls out CityNews reporter while defending ServiceOntario deal with Staples
Doug Ford calls out CityNews reporter while defending ServiceOntario deal with Staples

Premier Doug Ford defends the decision to move ServiceOntario locations into Staples and Walmart stores and to use taxpayer money to retrofit the stores. This is Ford's first response to exclusive reporting by CityNews and reporter Richard Southern.

5h ago

1:30
Several rounds of snow to start the week
Several rounds of snow to start the week

Mainly cloudy with flurries to start the week before a wintry mix arrives on Tuesday ahead of a midweek temperature swing.

23h ago

2:38
Controversy around UFC champ after making homophobic comments ahead of fight
Controversy around UFC champ after making homophobic comments ahead of fight

Excited UFC fans took over Toronto's Scotiabank Arena this weekend but some advocates are calling for middleweight champ Sean Strickland to be suspended following homophobic and anti-trans comments earlier this week.
1:55
New app launches to tackle Islamophobia
New app launches to tackle Islamophobia

A new app to tackle Islamophobic incidents has launched nationwide. As CityNews' Jazan Grewal reports, it's a proactive tool designed to spread awareness and combat hate.

More Videos