Dutch court convicts pro-Syrian government militia member of illegally detaining, torturing civilian

By Mike Corder, The Associated Press

Posted January 22, 2024 10:11 am.

Last Updated January 22, 2024 10:26 am.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court convicted Monday a former high-ranking member of a pro-Syrian government militia of illegal detention and complicity in torture, sentencing him to 12 years in prison.

The defendant, identified only as Mustafa A. in line with Dutch privacy laws, was found guilty in the 2013 arrest and inhumane treatment of a civilian while serving in the pro-Damascus Liwa al-Quds militia.

The 35-year-old was tried in The Hague District Court based on universal jurisdiction, a legal principle that allows suspects to be prosecuted for international offenses such as war crimes even if they are committed in another country.

The court called the militia a criminal organization whose members “were guilty of war crimes such as looting and violence against civilians and unlawful deprivation of liberty of civilians.”

A. was specifically convicted of illegal detention and complicity in the torture of a Palestinian man who was dragged out of his home at a refugee camp near the city of Aleppo and handed to the Syrian Air Force Intelligence Service, whose members subjected him to repeated torture, the court said.

He was acquitted in the arrest and torture of a second Palestinian man the same night because the court said it could not establish his personal involvement.

The defendant was granted asylum in the Netherlands in 2020 and was arrested after judicial authorities received tips that he had been a member of the Liwa al-Quds militia.

At an earlier hearing, A. denied the charges and said he was in the militia only to fight terrorists and defend his family and people. During his trial, he repeatedly declined to answer questions.

The Netherlands has arrested several suspects from Syria for alleged atrocities in their country’s civil war. The Netherlands and Canada also have jointly accused Damascus of a years-long campaign of “institutionalized” torture against Syrians in a case filed at the Hague-based International Court of Justice, the United Nations’ highest court.

The Netherlands is not alone in seeking justice for crimes in Syria.

A German court convicted a former member of Assad’s secret police for facilitating the torture of prisoners. Another German court convicted a Syrian man of torturing captives while he was a member of the Islamic State group in Syria.

France, meanwhile, has issued arrest warrants for three high-ranking Syrian intelligence officers accused of complicity in crimes against humanity in the deaths of a father and son who disappeared a decade ago.

Mike Corder, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Feds announce two-year cap on international student admissions
Feds announce two-year cap on international student admissions

Immigration Minister Marc Miller is announcing a two-year cap on international student admissions. The minister hopes the cap will give the federal and provincial government time to curb a system that...

53m ago

Snow to start the week as Toronto climbs out of deep freeze
Snow to start the week as Toronto climbs out of deep freeze

Toronto is finally being released from the icy grasps of an extended cold snap, but the warm up will come with a couple rounds of snow to start the work week. CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor...

2h ago

$3.2 million in stolen vehicles recovered across GTA and southwestern Ontario
$3.2 million in stolen vehicles recovered across GTA and southwestern Ontario

Investigators with York police's Auto Cargo Theft Unit, along with the Canada Border Services Agency and Équité Association, have recovered 52 stolen vehicles from parts of the GTA and southwestern Ontario...

38m ago

$70k worth of pistachios stolen in 2nd recent 'nut-related' truck theft in Waterloo Region
$70k worth of pistachios stolen in 2nd recent 'nut-related' truck theft in Waterloo Region

The hunt is on for thieves who plundered a pile of pistachios near Kitchener in what investigators are calling the second recent "nut-related vehicle theft" in the region. Waterloo Regional Police allege...

3h ago

Top Stories

Feds announce two-year cap on international student admissions
Feds announce two-year cap on international student admissions

Immigration Minister Marc Miller is announcing a two-year cap on international student admissions. The minister hopes the cap will give the federal and provincial government time to curb a system that...

53m ago

Snow to start the week as Toronto climbs out of deep freeze
Snow to start the week as Toronto climbs out of deep freeze

Toronto is finally being released from the icy grasps of an extended cold snap, but the warm up will come with a couple rounds of snow to start the work week. CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor...

2h ago

$3.2 million in stolen vehicles recovered across GTA and southwestern Ontario
$3.2 million in stolen vehicles recovered across GTA and southwestern Ontario

Investigators with York police's Auto Cargo Theft Unit, along with the Canada Border Services Agency and Équité Association, have recovered 52 stolen vehicles from parts of the GTA and southwestern Ontario...

38m ago

$70k worth of pistachios stolen in 2nd recent 'nut-related' truck theft in Waterloo Region
$70k worth of pistachios stolen in 2nd recent 'nut-related' truck theft in Waterloo Region

The hunt is on for thieves who plundered a pile of pistachios near Kitchener in what investigators are calling the second recent "nut-related vehicle theft" in the region. Waterloo Regional Police allege...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:30
Several rounds of snow to start the week
Several rounds of snow to start the week

Mainly cloudy with flurries to start the week before a wintry mix arrives on Tuesday ahead of a midweek temperature swing.

16h ago

2:38
Controversy around UFC champ after making homophobic comments ahead of fight
Controversy around UFC champ after making homophobic comments ahead of fight

Excited UFC fans took over Toronto's Scotiabank Arena this weekend but some advocates are calling for middleweight champ Sean Strickland to be suspended following homophobic and anti-trans comments earlier this week.
1:55
New app launches to tackle Islamophobia
New app launches to tackle Islamophobia

A new app to tackle Islamophobic incidents has launched nationwide. As CityNews' Jazan Grewal reports, it's a proactive tool designed to spread awareness and combat hate.

17h ago

0:44
18-year-old dead after crash sends vehicle into Keating Channel
18-year-old dead after crash sends vehicle into Keating Channel

A Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old collided with a Ford F150 on Lake Shore Boulevard and Cherry Street just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The force of the crash sent the Jeep into the icy waters.

3:08
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region

A Tim Hortons store in Oshawa has closed its dine-in area over safety and panhandling concerns. The decision comes amid ongoing calls for better mental health and addiction support and resources. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos