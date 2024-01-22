German train drivers’ union calls a six-day strike starting Wednesday over pay, working hours

A regional train drives through the night in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. German GDL union announced a six-day long strike of the train drivers from Wednesday on. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted January 22, 2024 5:10 am.

Last Updated January 22, 2024 5:12 am.

BERLIN (AP) — A union representing many of Germany’s train drivers called Monday for another strike to press its demands for better pay and working hours in a bitter dispute with the country’s state-owned main railway operator.

The GDL union said the six-day strike will affect passenger services operated by state-owned Deutsche Bahn from 2 a.m. on Wednesday until 6 p.m. on Monday. Freight trains will be hit starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The union held a three-day strike earlier this month and two warning strikes last year which lasted up to 24 hours.

In addition to pay raises, the union is calling for working hours to be reduced from 38 to 35 per week without a pay reduction, a demand which Deutsche Bahn has so far refused.

GDL argues that it would make working for the railway more attractive and help attract new recruits, while Deutsche Bahn says the union’s demands aren’t practical.

