Mary Robinson appointed as senator for Prince Edward Island

OTTAWA — Mary Robinson has been appointed as an independent senator in P.E.I.

Robinson is the vice-president of the World Farmers’ Organisation and is a managing partner of the Robinson Group of Companies.

She was also the first woman to be named president of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Robinson will be a strong voice for Atlantic Canadians in the Upper Chamber.

She joins three other senators from the province: Percy Downe, Brian Francis and Jane MacAdam.

Robinson is the 79th senator to be appointed on the advice of Trudeau.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2024.

