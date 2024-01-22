Mary Robinson appointed as senator for Prince Edward Island

The Senate of Canada building and Senate Chamber are pictured in Ottawa on February 18, 2019. Mary Robinson has been appointed as an independent senator in P.E.I. Robinson currently serves as the vice-president of the World Farmers' Organisation and is a managing partner of the Robinson Group of Companies. Robinson previously served as the president of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture, and was the first women to hold the position. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 22, 2024 4:10 pm.

Last Updated January 22, 2024 4:12 pm.

OTTAWA — Mary Robinson has been appointed as an independent senator in P.E.I.

Robinson is the vice-president of the World Farmers’ Organisation and is a managing partner of the Robinson Group of Companies.

She was also the first woman to be named president of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Robinson will be a strong voice for Atlantic Canadians in the Upper Chamber.

She joins three other senators from the province: Percy Downe, Brian Francis and Jane MacAdam. 

Robinson is the 79th senator to be appointed on the advice of Trudeau.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press

