More flooding forecast for Australia’s northeast as storm in Coral Sea nears cyclone strength

By The Associated Press

Posted January 22, 2024 11:15 pm.

Last Updated January 22, 2024 11:26 pm.

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — A tropical low strengthening over the Coral Sea on Tuesday is forecast to be the second cyclone is as many months to bring destructive winds and more flooding to Australia’s northeast coast.

The system expected to be named Tropical Cyclone Kirrily later Tuesday or Wednesday morning was tracking west toward the Queensland state coast near the city of Townsville and forecast to make landfall overnight Thursday. Winds gusting up to 120 kph (75 mph) were expected as it crossed the Whitsunday Islands on Wednesday evening before increasing to 150 kph (93 mph) on the Australian mainland.

The same sparsely populated region was lashed in December by Tropical Cyclone Jasper, which had winds of up to 140 kph (87 mph). It was the first tropical cyclone of the Australian season which spans the hot southern hemisphere months of November to April.

Australian Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Laura Boekel said storm tides created by Kirrily were expected to impact the coastal towns of Townsville and Mackay.

“The sea is expected to rise steadily up to a level well above the normal tide, with damaging waves and flooding of some low-lying areas, especially close to the shoreline,” she said to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Heavy to intense rain is forecast for other parts of Queensland state when the storm heads inland.

Queensland state Premier Steven Miles said the costs will likely run into the “multiple billions” from Tropical Cyclone Jasper and other storms in December.

“And we’re looking at a repeat of those two events over this weekend at this stage, so it could well double the impact of natural disasters,” Miles told the ABC. “The real challenge this time around is the sheer amount of the state likely to experience” the impact of Kirrily from the cyclone’s landfall to the rain that falls inland after it weakens.

On Saturday, the sole highway that links the northeastern city of Cairns to the popular tourist destination of Port Douglas reopened after repair crews needed more than a month to remove “significant amounts of mud and debris” from several landslides caused by the previous cyclone.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 youth injured in Toronto machete attack, suspect wanted by police
1 youth injured in Toronto machete attack, suspect wanted by police

A male youth was injured after being attacked by a suspect allegedly armed with a machete, Toronto police said. Authorities were called to the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West area in North York...

1h ago

Union Station concourse briefly evacuated after reports of man with bear spray
Union Station concourse briefly evacuated after reports of man with bear spray

The concourse level at Union Station was briefly evacuated on Monday night after reports of a man spraying people with a noxious substance believed to be bear spray, Toronto police said. Officers were...

3h ago

Ford says move of 11 ServiceOntario locations to Staples, Walmart kiosks due to 'convenience'
Ford says move of 11 ServiceOntario locations to Staples, Walmart kiosks due to 'convenience'

Over a week after it was first revealed the provincial government would be closing 11 ServiceOntario locations and converting them to kiosks in Staples and Walmart, Premier Doug Ford finally addressed...

6h ago

Forcillo tells coroner's inquest having a stun gun would have 'changed everything'
Forcillo tells coroner's inquest having a stun gun would have 'changed everything'

A former Toronto police officer who shot a teen on an empty streetcar told a coroner's inquest today that having a stun gun would have "changed everything." James Forcillo is testifying at the inquest...

8h ago

Top Stories

1 youth injured in Toronto machete attack, suspect wanted by police
1 youth injured in Toronto machete attack, suspect wanted by police

A male youth was injured after being attacked by a suspect allegedly armed with a machete, Toronto police said. Authorities were called to the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West area in North York...

1h ago

Union Station concourse briefly evacuated after reports of man with bear spray
Union Station concourse briefly evacuated after reports of man with bear spray

The concourse level at Union Station was briefly evacuated on Monday night after reports of a man spraying people with a noxious substance believed to be bear spray, Toronto police said. Officers were...

3h ago

Ford says move of 11 ServiceOntario locations to Staples, Walmart kiosks due to 'convenience'
Ford says move of 11 ServiceOntario locations to Staples, Walmart kiosks due to 'convenience'

Over a week after it was first revealed the provincial government would be closing 11 ServiceOntario locations and converting them to kiosks in Staples and Walmart, Premier Doug Ford finally addressed...

6h ago

Forcillo tells coroner's inquest having a stun gun would have 'changed everything'
Forcillo tells coroner's inquest having a stun gun would have 'changed everything'

A former Toronto police officer who shot a teen on an empty streetcar told a coroner's inquest today that having a stun gun would have "changed everything." James Forcillo is testifying at the inquest...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores

Premier Ford has defended moving some ServiceOntario locations into Staples and Walmart stores, claiming it will save taxpayers a million dollars. Richard Southern has the details.

6h ago

0:35
The Stanley Cup takes the TTC ahead of the All-Star game
The Stanley Cup takes the TTC ahead of the All-Star game

The city is preparing for the All-Star game next weekend and today residents were commuting with the cup! The Stanley Cup that is! Lindsay Dunn was riding along.

11h ago

1:19
Doug Ford calls out CityNews reporter while defending ServiceOntario deal with Staples
Doug Ford calls out CityNews reporter while defending ServiceOntario deal with Staples

Premier Doug Ford defends the decision to move ServiceOntario locations into Staples and Walmart stores and to use taxpayer money to retrofit the stores. This is Ford's first response to exclusive reporting by CityNews and reporter Richard Southern.

11h ago

1:30
Several rounds of snow to start the week
Several rounds of snow to start the week

Mainly cloudy with flurries to start the week before a wintry mix arrives on Tuesday ahead of a midweek temperature swing.
3:06
Ontario woman loses $1,800 in Montreal Kijiji used car scam
Ontario woman loses $1,800 in Montreal Kijiji used car scam

"It hurts," says Stephanie Richards as she says she was scammed out of $1,800 by someone claiming to be selling a car online out of Montreal. Now, she's sharing her story, warning others not to fall into the same trap. Swidda Rassy reports.
More Videos