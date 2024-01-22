Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,924.30, up 17.78 points):

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Down 40 cents, or 0.30 per cent, to $133.41 on 14.9 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down six cents, or 0.12 per cent, to $48.28 on 7.9 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 16 cents, or 0.31 per cent, to $52.24 on 7.1 million shares.

Bank of Montreal. (TSX:BMO). Finance. Up 63 cents, or 0.49 per cent, to $129.38 on 6.2 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 15 cents, or 0.75 per cent, to $20.21 on 5.9 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 57 cents, or 0.70 per cent, to $81.74 on 5.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSX:ASTL). Down 52 cents, or 4.26 per cent, to $11.70. Algoma Steel Group Inc. said a structure supporting utilities piping at its coke-making plant collapsed on Saturday. The company said there were no injuries, but the incident resulted in a coke oven gas main failure generating abnormal flaring and emissions. It also said effluent entered an adjacent waterway and that containment efforts were underway. Algoma said coke production was interrupted, but all other departments were operating normally. It said that it has adequate coke supply on hand and it did not expect customer shipments to be affected at this time.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSX:GIL). Apparel. Up 56 cents, or 1.30 per cent, to $43.66. Gildan Activewear Inc. has accused a U.S. investment fund of breaking U.S. antitrust rules in increasing its stake in the company and raised concerns about its ability to request a special shareholder meeting to replace the majority of its board. Browning West is seeking the meeting to replace eight of the company’s 11 board members including chair Donald Berg, and reinstate Gildan co-founder Glenn Chamandy as chief executive. Gildan alleges the fund did not notify U.S. regulators and comply with a 30-day waiting period before it increased its stake in the company to the point where it could request the meeting. Browning West said the company is seeking to invalidate its meeting request.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22,2024.

The Canadian Press