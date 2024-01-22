Music Review: A sweet and savory mostly acoustic mix from Avery Hellman’s ISMAY on ‘Desert Pavement’

This cover image shows "Desert Pavement," a self-released album by Ismay. (Ismay via AP)

By Steven Wine, The Associated Press

Posted January 22, 2024 1:37 pm.

Last Updated January 22, 2024 1:42 pm.

Avery Hellman possesses an affable alto that’s quirky, as is the perspective from which Hellman writes.

“Sitting alone on the porch I think / About the things we washed down the sink,” goes one couplet.

Hellman, whose grandfather founded the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival, is the rural California singer-songwriter behind the musical moniker ISMAY and the new album “Desert Pavement,” a captivating set with indeterminate antecedents.

Hellman and producer/multi-instrumentalist Andrew Marlin create rich colors and hazy atmospherics in a sweet and savory mix. Fetching melodies are the kind one might whistle, and on “Stranger in the Barn,” Marlin does.

Disembodied backing vocals dart in and out, tricky fingerpicking patterns on guitar provide syncopation and drums reverberate as though they’re inside drums themselves. The result is mostly acoustic music that sounds good loud.

Animals, nature and farm life are recurring subjects. On “The Ohio,” Hellman sings of desert cracks, wild winds and the tug of a river. “Coyote in the Road” considers the encounter from both points of view, while “The Shearer & the Darby Ram” spins a tale from British lore.

Topics elsewhere include family skeletons, domestic dysfunction, empathy, decency and creativity.

“My pathway to others,” Hellman sings “is paved out in records.”

And this record is an inviting pathway to ISMAY.

___

AP music reviews: https://apnews.com/hub/music-reviews

Steven Wine, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford says move of 11 ServiceOntario locations to Staples, Walmart kiosks due to 'convenience'
Ford says move of 11 ServiceOntario locations to Staples, Walmart kiosks due to 'convenience'

Over a week after it was first revealed the provincial government would be closing 11 ServiceOntario locations and converting them to kiosks in Staples and Walmart, Premier Doug Ford finally addressed...

1h ago

Air France flight from Paris to Toronto attempts 'go around' after failed landing causing tail strike
Air France flight from Paris to Toronto attempts 'go around' after failed landing causing tail strike

Air France flight 356 from Paris to Toronto dragged its tail on the runway at Toronto Pearson Airport after a failed landing resulted in attempting a "go around" on Sunday. Photos show the damage caused...

0m ago

Former Maple Leafs player rides TTC with Stanley Cup in tow
Former Maple Leafs player rides TTC with Stanley Cup in tow

Some Toronto transit riders may have thought they mistakenly walked into the Hockey Hall of Fame when they boarded a TTC subway on Monday morning and were greeted by a pair of special guests. Former...

31m ago

$3.2 million in stolen vehicles recovered across GTA and southwestern Ontario
$3.2 million in stolen vehicles recovered across GTA and southwestern Ontario

Investigators with York police's Auto Cargo Theft Unit, along with the Canada Border Services Agency and Équité Association, have recovered 52 stolen vehicles from parts of the GTA and southwestern Ontario...

3h ago

Top Stories

Ford says move of 11 ServiceOntario locations to Staples, Walmart kiosks due to 'convenience'
Ford says move of 11 ServiceOntario locations to Staples, Walmart kiosks due to 'convenience'

Over a week after it was first revealed the provincial government would be closing 11 ServiceOntario locations and converting them to kiosks in Staples and Walmart, Premier Doug Ford finally addressed...

1h ago

Air France flight from Paris to Toronto attempts 'go around' after failed landing causing tail strike
Air France flight from Paris to Toronto attempts 'go around' after failed landing causing tail strike

Air France flight 356 from Paris to Toronto dragged its tail on the runway at Toronto Pearson Airport after a failed landing resulted in attempting a "go around" on Sunday. Photos show the damage caused...

0m ago

Former Maple Leafs player rides TTC with Stanley Cup in tow
Former Maple Leafs player rides TTC with Stanley Cup in tow

Some Toronto transit riders may have thought they mistakenly walked into the Hockey Hall of Fame when they boarded a TTC subway on Monday morning and were greeted by a pair of special guests. Former...

31m ago

$3.2 million in stolen vehicles recovered across GTA and southwestern Ontario
$3.2 million in stolen vehicles recovered across GTA and southwestern Ontario

Investigators with York police's Auto Cargo Theft Unit, along with the Canada Border Services Agency and Équité Association, have recovered 52 stolen vehicles from parts of the GTA and southwestern Ontario...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:19
Doug Ford calls out CityNews reporter while defending ServiceOntario deal with Staples
Doug Ford calls out CityNews reporter while defending ServiceOntario deal with Staples

Premier Doug Ford defends the decision to move ServiceOntario locations into Staples and Walmart stores and to use taxpayer money to retrofit the stores. This is Ford's first response to exclusive reporting by CityNews and reporter Richard Southern.

46m ago

1:30
Several rounds of snow to start the week
Several rounds of snow to start the week

Mainly cloudy with flurries to start the week before a wintry mix arrives on Tuesday ahead of a midweek temperature swing.

19h ago

2:38
Controversy around UFC champ after making homophobic comments ahead of fight
Controversy around UFC champ after making homophobic comments ahead of fight

Excited UFC fans took over Toronto's Scotiabank Arena this weekend but some advocates are calling for middleweight champ Sean Strickland to be suspended following homophobic and anti-trans comments earlier this week.
1:55
New app launches to tackle Islamophobia
New app launches to tackle Islamophobia

A new app to tackle Islamophobic incidents has launched nationwide. As CityNews' Jazan Grewal reports, it's a proactive tool designed to spread awareness and combat hate.

20h ago

0:44
18-year-old dead after crash sends vehicle into Keating Channel
18-year-old dead after crash sends vehicle into Keating Channel

A Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old collided with a Ford F150 on Lake Shore Boulevard and Cherry Street just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The force of the crash sent the Jeep into the icy waters.

More Videos