$70k worth of pistachios stolen in 2nd recent ‘nut-related’ truck theft in Waterloo Region

brown and beige nuts on brown wooden surface
Photo by engin akyurt

By Michael Ranger

Posted January 22, 2024 7:02 am.

Last Updated January 22, 2024 7:21 am.

The hunt is on for thieves who plundered a pile of pistachios near Kitchener in what investigators are calling the second recent “nut-related vehicle theft” in the region.

Waterloo Regional Police allege suspects stole a transport truck and trailer from a business yard in the town of Baden, west of Kitchener, around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say the trailer was full of around $70,000 worth of pistachios.

The incident follows a similar theft in the region in November when suspects made off with a truck and trailer full of walnuts, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Passenger restrained after attempting to open exit door on Air Canada flight from London to Toronto
Passenger restrained after attempting to open exit door on Air Canada flight from London to Toronto

A passenger had to be restrained following reports they tried to open one of the emergency doors while on a transatlantic flight from England. CityNews was contacted by Emmanuel Pacheco, a passenger...

14h ago

Snow to start the week as Toronto, GTA climbs out of deep freeze
Snow to start the week as Toronto, GTA climbs out of deep freeze

Toronto is finally being released from the icy grasps of an extended cold snap, but the warm up will come with a couple rounds of snow to start the work week. CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor...

1m ago

Torontonians will get another chance to have their say on the 2024 budget starting Monday
Torontonians will get another chance to have their say on the 2024 budget starting Monday

The City of Toronto will open its doors Monday for two days of public consultations on its 2024 budget. The City has proposed a 10.5 per cent property tax increase for this year, the largest hike the...

11h ago

Ontario municipalities push for frank talk with Ford government on who pays for what
Ontario municipalities push for frank talk with Ford government on who pays for what

Steep property tax increases being proposed across the province are partly the result of Ontario offloading various costs to local governments in the 1990s, municipalities say, and it's time for a frank...

15h ago

Top Stories

Passenger restrained after attempting to open exit door on Air Canada flight from London to Toronto
Passenger restrained after attempting to open exit door on Air Canada flight from London to Toronto

A passenger had to be restrained following reports they tried to open one of the emergency doors while on a transatlantic flight from England. CityNews was contacted by Emmanuel Pacheco, a passenger...

14h ago

Snow to start the week as Toronto, GTA climbs out of deep freeze
Snow to start the week as Toronto, GTA climbs out of deep freeze

Toronto is finally being released from the icy grasps of an extended cold snap, but the warm up will come with a couple rounds of snow to start the work week. CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor...

1m ago

Torontonians will get another chance to have their say on the 2024 budget starting Monday
Torontonians will get another chance to have their say on the 2024 budget starting Monday

The City of Toronto will open its doors Monday for two days of public consultations on its 2024 budget. The City has proposed a 10.5 per cent property tax increase for this year, the largest hike the...

11h ago

Ontario municipalities push for frank talk with Ford government on who pays for what
Ontario municipalities push for frank talk with Ford government on who pays for what

Steep property tax increases being proposed across the province are partly the result of Ontario offloading various costs to local governments in the 1990s, municipalities say, and it's time for a frank...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Controversy around UFC champ after making homophobic comments ahead of fight
Controversy around UFC champ after making homophobic comments ahead of fight

Excited UFC fans took over Toronto's Scotiabank Arena this weekend but some advocates are calling for middleweight champ Sean Strickland to be suspended following homophobic and anti-trans comments earlier this week.
1:55
New app launches to tackle Islamophobia
New app launches to tackle Islamophobia

A new app to tackle Islamophobic incidents has launched nationwide. As CityNews' Jazan Grewal reports, it's a proactive tool designed to spread awareness and combat hate.

14h ago

0:44
18-year-old dead after crash sends vehicle into Keating Channel
18-year-old dead after crash sends vehicle into Keating Channel

A Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old collided with a Ford F150 on Lake Shore Boulevard and Cherry Street just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The force of the crash sent the Jeep into the icy waters.

3:08
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region

A Tim Hortons store in Oshawa has closed its dine-in area over safety and panhandling concerns. The decision comes amid ongoing calls for better mental health and addiction support and resources. Nick Westoll reports.
2:49
Struggling to find answers from ServiceOntario
Struggling to find answers from ServiceOntario

More questions than answers from the Ford government on ServiceOntario changes. Richard Southern talks to political analysts as a potential investigation looms.
More Videos