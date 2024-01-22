$70k worth of pistachios stolen in 2nd recent ‘nut-related’ truck theft in Waterloo Region

The hunt is on for thieves who plundered a pile of pistachios near Kitchener in what investigators are calling the second recent “nut-related vehicle theft” in the region.

Waterloo Regional Police allege suspects stole a transport truck and trailer from a business yard in the town of Baden, west of Kitchener, around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say the trailer was full of around $70,000 worth of pistachios.

The incident follows a similar theft in the region in November when suspects made off with a truck and trailer full of walnuts, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to contact police.