$70k worth of pistachios stolen in 2nd recent ‘nut-related’ truck theft in Waterloo Region
Posted January 22, 2024 7:02 am.
Last Updated January 22, 2024 7:21 am.
The hunt is on for thieves who plundered a pile of pistachios near Kitchener in what investigators are calling the second recent “nut-related vehicle theft” in the region.
Waterloo Regional Police allege suspects stole a transport truck and trailer from a business yard in the town of Baden, west of Kitchener, around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Police say the trailer was full of around $70,000 worth of pistachios.
The incident follows a similar theft in the region in November when suspects made off with a truck and trailer full of walnuts, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to contact police.