Supreme Court allows federal agents to cut razor wire Texas installed on US-Mexico border

The U.S. Supreme Court is photographed through snow on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted January 22, 2024 3:05 pm.

Last Updated January 22, 2024 3:27 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided Supreme Court on Monday allowed Border Patrol agents to cut razor wire that Texas installed on the U.S.-Mexico border, while a lawsuit over the wire continues.

The justices, by a 5-4 vote, granted an emergency appeal from the Biden administration, which has been in an escalating standoff at the border with Texas and had objected to an appellate ruling in favor of the state.

The concertina wire along roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) of the Rio Grande near the border city of Eagle Pass is part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s broader fight with the administration over immigration enforcement.

Abbott also has authorized installing floating barriers in the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass and allowed troopers to arrest and jail thousands of migrants on trespassing charges. The administration also is challenging those actions in federal court.

A federal appeals court last month forced federal agents to stop cutting the concertina wire. Large numbers of migrants have crossed at Eagle Pass in recent months.

In court papers, the administration said the wire impedes Border Patrol agents from reaching migrants as they cross the river and that, in any case, federal immigration law trumps Texas’ own efforts to stem the flow of migrants into the country.

Texas officials have argued that federal agents cut the wire to help groups crossing illegally through the river before taking them in for processing.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Ketanji Brown Jackson, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor sided with the administration. Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas voted with Texas.

No one provided any explantion for their vote.

The Associated Press


Top Stories

Ford says move of 11 ServiceOntario locations to Staples, Walmart kiosks due to 'convenience'
Ford says move of 11 ServiceOntario locations to Staples, Walmart kiosks due to 'convenience'

Over a week after it was first revealed the provincial government would be closing 11 ServiceOntario locations and converting them to kiosks in Staples and Walmart, Premier Doug Ford finally addressed...

3h ago

Air France flight from Paris to Toronto attempts 'go around' after failed landing causing tail strike
Air France flight from Paris to Toronto attempts 'go around' after failed landing causing tail strike

Air France flight 356 from Paris to Toronto dragged its tail on the runway at Toronto Pearson Airport after a failed landing resulted in attempting a "go around" on Sunday. Photos show the damage caused...

59m ago

Former Maple Leafs player rides TTC with Stanley Cup in tow
Former Maple Leafs player rides TTC with Stanley Cup in tow

Some Toronto transit riders may have thought they mistakenly walked into the Hockey Hall of Fame when they boarded a TTC subway on Monday morning and were greeted by a pair of special guests. Former...

2h ago

Avril Lavigne sets Canadian dates on 'greatest hits' tour
Avril Lavigne sets Canadian dates on 'greatest hits' tour

Avril Lavigne plans to keep it simple on her 2024 concert tour with performances of only her greatest hits. The "Complicated" pop singer is narrowing down her setlist to the songs that defined her career...

1h ago

