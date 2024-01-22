Technology stocks helps S&P/TSX composite index edge higher in late-morning trading

The exterior of the TMX is seen in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 22, 2024 11:37 am.

TORONTO — Strength in technology stocks helped Canada’s main stock index edge higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also posted gains.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.75 points at 20,910.27.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 144.64 points at 38,008.44. The S&P 500 index was up 14.89 points at 4,854.70, while the Nasdaq composite was up 67.11 points at 15,378.08.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.31 cents US compared with 74.28 cents US on Friday.

The March crude oil contract was up US$1.08 at US$74.33 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 13 cents at US$2.12 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$4.90 at US$2,024.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was down three cents at US$3.76 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

Ford says move of 11 ServiceOntario locations to Staples, Walmart kiosks due to 'convenience'
Ford says move of 11 ServiceOntario locations to Staples, Walmart kiosks due to 'convenience'

Over a week after it was first revealed the provincial government would be closing 11 ServiceOntario locations and converting them to kiosks in Staples and Walmart, Premier Doug Ford finally addressed...

14m ago

Feds announce two-year cap on international student admissions
Feds announce two-year cap on international student admissions

Immigration Minister Marc Miller is announcing a two-year cap on international student admissions. The minister hopes the cap will give the federal and provincial government time to curb a system that...

2h ago

Snow to start the week as Toronto climbs out of deep freeze
Snow to start the week as Toronto climbs out of deep freeze

Toronto is finally being released from the icy grasps of an extended cold snap, but the warm up will come with a couple rounds of snow to start the work week. CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor...

4h ago

$3.2 million in stolen vehicles recovered across GTA and southwestern Ontario
$3.2 million in stolen vehicles recovered across GTA and southwestern Ontario

Investigators with York police's Auto Cargo Theft Unit, along with the Canada Border Services Agency and Équité Association, have recovered 52 stolen vehicles from parts of the GTA and southwestern Ontario...

2h ago

