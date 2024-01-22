Technology stocks helps S&P/TSX composite index edge higher in late-morning trading

TORONTO — Strength in technology stocks helped Canada’s main stock index edge higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also posted gains.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.75 points at 20,910.27.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 144.64 points at 38,008.44. The S&P 500 index was up 14.89 points at 4,854.70, while the Nasdaq composite was up 67.11 points at 15,378.08.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.31 cents US compared with 74.28 cents US on Friday.

The March crude oil contract was up US$1.08 at US$74.33 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 13 cents at US$2.12 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$4.90 at US$2,024.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was down three cents at US$3.76 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2024.

