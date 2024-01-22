Raptors fall to short-handed Grizzlies, have now lost 7 of 8 games

Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors forward/guard Scottie Barnes. Photo: GETTY IMAGES.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 22, 2024 10:11 pm.

Last Updated January 22, 2024 10:14 pm.

The struggling Toronto Raptors lost 108-100 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night despite a game-high 29 points from Canadian RJ Barrett.

The 23-year-old forward, acquired from the New York Knicks along with Immanuel Quickley last month, was once again effective for the Raptors, hitting 12 of his 18 shots to go along with nine rebounds. Barrett has now scored over 20 points in seven of his 12 games with Toronto.

The Raptors were nonetheless beaten by a short-handed Grizzlies team who entered without stars Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. had 27 points, while Vince Williams Jr. added a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Guard Luke Kennard hit five shots from beyond the arc and scored 19 points.

Jackson finished with a career-high six steals, all in the first quarter, as the veteran big man wasted no time breaking his previous mark of five.

Related:

Scottie Barnes shot well for the Raptors, finishing with a double-double of his own and 22 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in the loss. The 22-year-old also went a perfect 9-for-9 at the free throw line.

Toronto hasn’t won since trading All-Star forward Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers last week, dropping three straight since the blockbuster deal that saw Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and Kira Lewis shipped to the Raptors along with multiple first-round draft picks.

The Raptors have only one win in their last eight games, a surprising 121-97 blowout victory over Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat on Jan. 17.

Toronto center Jakob Poeltl missed his eighth straight game because of a sprained left ankle. Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic said he expects Poeltl back “very soon.”

Toronto will have several days off until they host Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers at home on Friday.

