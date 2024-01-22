Trial ordered for 5th suspect in shooting outside high school that killed 14-year-old, hurt others

FILE - Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in Philadelphia, Sept. 27, 2022. A fifth suspect has been ordered Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, to stand trial in an ambush shooting that killed a 14-year-old and wounded several other teenagers outside a Philadelphia high school after a football scrimmage in 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted January 22, 2024 7:09 pm.

Last Updated January 22, 2024 7:26 pm.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A fifth suspect has been ordered to stand trial in an ambush shooting that killed a 14-year-old and wounded several other teenagers outside a Philadelphia high school after a football scrimmage in 2022.

A judge ruled Monday that there was enough evidence to hold 17-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn for trial on murder, aggravated assault and other charges in the September 2022 shooting near Roxborough High School and on charges in a separate slaying the day before.

Authorities on Monday presented evidence they said placed a stolen vehicle at the crime scene and paired it with data from the defendant’s cellphone. Defense attorney Evan Hughes, however, said surveillance video was not sharp enough to identify his client and other data only put him in a certain area and was “far from pinpoint accuracy.”

Burney-Thorn eluded authorities for more than a year after the shooting but was arrested in October in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood after officials said he jumped from a fourth-story window trying to evade capture. He and four co-defendants, including three other teens, are to stand trial together. All have been charged as adults. Formal arraignment is scheduled Feb. 12.

Authorities said five people jumped from a parked SUV and opened fire on teens who were walking away from an athletic field at Roxborough High. Nicholas Elizalde, 14, of suburban Havertown, was killed, and three other teens were taken to a hospital with wounds; another was treated at the scene.

The shooting drew national attention and occurred hours after former Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, had signed an order banning deadly weapons from indoor and outdoor recreational spaces including parks, basketball courts and pools. A judge barred enforcement of the order after a legal challenge.

___

This story has been corrected to note that the dateline is Philadelphia rather than Norristown.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 youth injured in Toronto machete attack, suspect wanted by police
1 youth injured in Toronto machete attack, suspect wanted by police

A male youth was injured after being attacked by a suspect allegedly armed with a machete, Toronto police said. Authorities were called to the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West area in North York...

0m ago

Ford says move of 11 ServiceOntario locations to Staples, Walmart kiosks due to 'convenience'
Ford says move of 11 ServiceOntario locations to Staples, Walmart kiosks due to 'convenience'

Over a week after it was first revealed the provincial government would be closing 11 ServiceOntario locations and converting them to kiosks in Staples and Walmart, Premier Doug Ford finally addressed...

1h ago

Forcillo tells coroner's inquest having a stun gun would have 'changed everything'
Forcillo tells coroner's inquest having a stun gun would have 'changed everything'

A former Toronto police officer who shot a teen on an empty streetcar told a coroner's inquest today that having a stun gun would have "changed everything." James Forcillo is testifying at the inquest...

3h ago

Watch: Wild turkey disrupts traffic in Scarborough
Watch: Wild turkey disrupts traffic in Scarborough

This turkey is poultry in motion. Toronto police notified the public that a wild turkey was spotted in Scarborough on Monday as the bird made its way onto a local road. Officers first received calls...

1h ago

Top Stories

1 youth injured in Toronto machete attack, suspect wanted by police
1 youth injured in Toronto machete attack, suspect wanted by police

A male youth was injured after being attacked by a suspect allegedly armed with a machete, Toronto police said. Authorities were called to the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West area in North York...

0m ago

Ford says move of 11 ServiceOntario locations to Staples, Walmart kiosks due to 'convenience'
Ford says move of 11 ServiceOntario locations to Staples, Walmart kiosks due to 'convenience'

Over a week after it was first revealed the provincial government would be closing 11 ServiceOntario locations and converting them to kiosks in Staples and Walmart, Premier Doug Ford finally addressed...

1h ago

Forcillo tells coroner's inquest having a stun gun would have 'changed everything'
Forcillo tells coroner's inquest having a stun gun would have 'changed everything'

A former Toronto police officer who shot a teen on an empty streetcar told a coroner's inquest today that having a stun gun would have "changed everything." James Forcillo is testifying at the inquest...

3h ago

Watch: Wild turkey disrupts traffic in Scarborough
Watch: Wild turkey disrupts traffic in Scarborough

This turkey is poultry in motion. Toronto police notified the public that a wild turkey was spotted in Scarborough on Monday as the bird made its way onto a local road. Officers first received calls...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores

Premier Ford has defended moving some ServiceOntario locations into Staples and Walmart stores, claiming it will save taxpayers a million dollars. Richard Southern has the details.

1h ago

0:35
The Stanley Cup takes the TTC ahead of the All-Star game
The Stanley Cup takes the TTC ahead of the All-Star game

The city is preparing for the All-Star game next weekend and today residents were commuting with the cup! The Stanley Cup that is! Lindsay Dunn was riding along.

6h ago

1:19
Doug Ford calls out CityNews reporter while defending ServiceOntario deal with Staples
Doug Ford calls out CityNews reporter while defending ServiceOntario deal with Staples

Premier Doug Ford defends the decision to move ServiceOntario locations into Staples and Walmart stores and to use taxpayer money to retrofit the stores. This is Ford's first response to exclusive reporting by CityNews and reporter Richard Southern.

6h ago

1:30
Several rounds of snow to start the week
Several rounds of snow to start the week

Mainly cloudy with flurries to start the week before a wintry mix arrives on Tuesday ahead of a midweek temperature swing.
3:06
Ontario woman loses $1,800 in Montreal Kijiji used car scam
Ontario woman loses $1,800 in Montreal Kijiji used car scam

"It hurts," says Stephanie Richards as she says she was scammed out of $1,800 by someone claiming to be selling a car online out of Montreal. Now, she's sharing her story, warning others not to fall into the same trap. Swidda Rassy reports.
More Videos