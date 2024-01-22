Trinidad government inquiry into divers’ deaths suggests manslaughter charges against company

By The Associated Press

Posted January 22, 2024 10:54 am.

Last Updated January 22, 2024 10:56 am.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A government inquiry into the deaths of four divers in Trinidad who became trapped in a pipe while doing maintenance for a state-owned fuel supplier recommends that prosecutors consider filing corporate manslaughter charges against the company, saying it made “little or no attempt to rescue” them.

The commission of inquiry report criticizes Paria Fuel Trading Company’s response to the deaths in February 2022, which angered many in the eastern Caribbean island nation of Trinidad and Tobago. A fifth diver who survived recounted the ordeal to the commission.

The report accuses the company of preventing a contractor from sending commercial divers to rescue those stuck and of spending several hours searching open waters despite knowing the divers could be inside the 30-inch (76-centimeter) pipe. It says Paria delayed in seeking cameras as part of the operation and did not consult with commercial divers on site.

“Paria made little or no attempt to rescue in that they failed to manage and coordinate the resources that were available,” the report says. “The opportunity to rescue the men from the pipe was completely wasted by a degree of inertia that is difficult to comprehend.”

The commission of inquiry says it found “that there are sufficient grounds to conclude that Paria’s negligence could be characterized as gross negligence and consequently criminal.”

Paria did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. The report was presented to Trinidad and Tobago’s Parliament on Friday.

The Trinidad & Tobago Guardian newspaper quoted a Paria spokeswoman on Sunday as saying the company would not be commenting.

The newspaper quoted legal experts noting that a corporate manslaughter charge equals a fine and no jail time.

