Trump and Haley hustle for last-minute votes a day after DeSantis drops out. Follow live updates

By The Associated Press

Posted January 22, 2024 8:13 am.

Last Updated January 22, 2024 8:26 am.

The race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination is down to two major candidates with just one day to go until New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation GOP primary.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was once seen as Donald Trump’s biggest obstacle in the GOP primary, dropped his bid Sunday and backed the former president over former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.

On Monday, Haley has scheduled events in Franklin and Salem, while Trump has an evening rally in Laconia. He will spend the first half of the day in court in New York, where he could potentially testify in his defamation trial for calling sexual assault accuser E. Jean Carroll a liar.

With Trump closing in on the GOP nomination, the effective audition to become his vice president is underway.

His decisive win in last week’s Iowa caucuses and DeSantis’ departure from the race on Sunday has only heightened what had already been a widespread sense of inevitability.

That has given visits this past week by New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, as well as South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the feel of tryouts for the role reminiscent of Trump’s days as a reality TV host.

Others who have appeared in Iowa and New Hampshire on Trump’s behalf include South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. Lake was at a rally Sunday night taking pictures with supporters and holding a baby in the crowd.

Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy appeared with Trump on stage in New Hampshire a day after dropping out of the race, also drawing “VP” chants from the crowd as he delivered a fiery speech.

Feds announce two-year cap on international student admissions
Feds announce two-year cap on international student admissions

Immigration Minister Marc Miller is announcing a two-year cap on international student admissions. The minister hopes the cap will give the federal and provincial government time to curb a system that...

breaking

1m ago

Snow to start the week as Toronto climbs out of deep freeze
Snow to start the week as Toronto climbs out of deep freeze

Toronto is finally being released from the icy grasps of an extended cold snap, but the warm up will come with a couple rounds of snow to start the work week. CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor...

1h ago

Passenger restrained after attempting to open exit door on Air Canada flight from London to Toronto
Passenger restrained after attempting to open exit door on Air Canada flight from London to Toronto

A passenger had to be restrained following reports they tried to open one of the emergency doors while on a transatlantic flight from England. CityNews was contacted by Emmanuel Pacheco, a passenger...

15h ago

$70k worth of pistachios stolen in 2nd recent 'nut-related' truck theft in Waterloo Region
$70k worth of pistachios stolen in 2nd recent 'nut-related' truck theft in Waterloo Region

The hunt is on for thieves who plundered a pile of pistachios near Kitchener in what investigators are calling the second recent "nut-related vehicle theft" in the region. Waterloo Regional Police allege...

2h ago

