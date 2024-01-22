U.S. targets Iraqi airline, its CEO and Hamas cryptocurrency financiers for sanctions

By Fatima Hussein & Abby Sewell, The Associated Press

Posted January 22, 2024 10:42 am.

Last Updated January 22, 2024 10:56 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) —

The U.S. on Monday hit Iraqi airline Fly Baghdad and its CEO with sanctions, alleging assistance to Iran’s military wing — and in addition, imposed a fifth round of sanctions on the militant group Hamas for abuse of cryptocurrency since the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel.

The sanctions come as Israel’s bombing campaign on the Gaza Strip continues — killing 25,000 Palestinians so far, according to the Gaza Strip Healthy Ministry— and Iranian-backed militias in Iraq launch regular strikes against bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria.

In the new sanctions announced Monday, Treasury said Fly Baghdad and its CEO Basheer Abdulkadhim Alwan al-Shabbani have provided assistance to Iran’s military wing and its proxy groups in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon. A representative from the firm was not immediately available.

“Iran and its proxies have sought to abuse regional economies and use seemingly legitimate businesses as cover for funding and facilitating their attacks,” said Treasury Undersecretary Brian E. Nelson in a statement. “The United States will continue to disrupt Iran’s illicit activities aimed at undermining the stability of the region.”

The sanctions block access to U.S. property and bank accounts and prevent the targeted people and companies from doing business with Americans.

Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control also designated three leaders and supporters of an Iran-aligned militia in Iraq, Kataib Hezbollah, as well as a business that it says moves and launders funds for the organization.

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, an umbrella group of Iranian-backed militias in Iraq calling itself the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has launched strikes against bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria. The group has said the strikes are in retaliation for Washington’s backing of Israel in the war in Gaza and that it aims to push U.S. troops out of Iraq.

Most of the strikes have fallen short or been shot down and have not caused casualties, but on Saturday a missile salvo launched at al-Asad airbase in western Iraq injured a number of U.S. personnel and one Iraqi military service member stationed there.

Some of the Iranian-backed Iraqi miltias, including Kataib Hezbollah, officially operate under the control of the Iraqi military as part of a coalition known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, which was a key player in the fight against the Islamic State extremist group when it rampaged across Iraq and Syria, seizing wide swaths of territory. In practice, however, the groups largely operate outside of state control.

In addition on Monday, the U.S. sanctioned a network of Hamas-affiliated financial exchanges in Gaza— including financial facilitators that transferred funds through cryptocurrency from Iran to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza.

The U.K. and Australia coordinated with the U.S. on these sanctions.

“Hamas has sought to leverage a variety of financial transfer mechanisms, including the exploitation of cryptocurrency, to channel funds to support the group’s terrorist activities,” Nelson said. “Treasury, in close coordination with our allies and partners, will continue to leverage our authorities to target Hamas, its financiers, and its international financial infrastructure.”

___

Associated Press reporter Sewell is located in Beirut, Lebanon.

Fatima Hussein & Abby Sewell, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Feds announce two-year cap on international student admissions
Feds announce two-year cap on international student admissions

Immigration Minister Marc Miller is announcing a two-year cap on international student admissions. The minister hopes the cap will give the federal and provincial government time to curb a system that...

1h ago

Snow to start the week as Toronto climbs out of deep freeze
Snow to start the week as Toronto climbs out of deep freeze

Toronto is finally being released from the icy grasps of an extended cold snap, but the warm up will come with a couple rounds of snow to start the work week. CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor...

2h ago

$3.2 million in stolen vehicles recovered across GTA and southwestern Ontario
$3.2 million in stolen vehicles recovered across GTA and southwestern Ontario

Investigators with York police's Auto Cargo Theft Unit, along with the Canada Border Services Agency and Équité Association, have recovered 52 stolen vehicles from parts of the GTA and southwestern Ontario...

45m ago

$70k worth of pistachios stolen in 2nd recent 'nut-related' truck theft in Waterloo Region
$70k worth of pistachios stolen in 2nd recent 'nut-related' truck theft in Waterloo Region

The hunt is on for thieves who plundered a pile of pistachios near Kitchener in what investigators are calling the second recent "nut-related vehicle theft" in the region. Waterloo Regional Police allege...

3h ago

Top Stories

Feds announce two-year cap on international student admissions
Feds announce two-year cap on international student admissions

Immigration Minister Marc Miller is announcing a two-year cap on international student admissions. The minister hopes the cap will give the federal and provincial government time to curb a system that...

1h ago

Snow to start the week as Toronto climbs out of deep freeze
Snow to start the week as Toronto climbs out of deep freeze

Toronto is finally being released from the icy grasps of an extended cold snap, but the warm up will come with a couple rounds of snow to start the work week. CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor...

2h ago

$3.2 million in stolen vehicles recovered across GTA and southwestern Ontario
$3.2 million in stolen vehicles recovered across GTA and southwestern Ontario

Investigators with York police's Auto Cargo Theft Unit, along with the Canada Border Services Agency and Équité Association, have recovered 52 stolen vehicles from parts of the GTA and southwestern Ontario...

45m ago

$70k worth of pistachios stolen in 2nd recent 'nut-related' truck theft in Waterloo Region
$70k worth of pistachios stolen in 2nd recent 'nut-related' truck theft in Waterloo Region

The hunt is on for thieves who plundered a pile of pistachios near Kitchener in what investigators are calling the second recent "nut-related vehicle theft" in the region. Waterloo Regional Police allege...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:30
Several rounds of snow to start the week
Several rounds of snow to start the week

Mainly cloudy with flurries to start the week before a wintry mix arrives on Tuesday ahead of a midweek temperature swing.

16h ago

2:38
Controversy around UFC champ after making homophobic comments ahead of fight
Controversy around UFC champ after making homophobic comments ahead of fight

Excited UFC fans took over Toronto's Scotiabank Arena this weekend but some advocates are calling for middleweight champ Sean Strickland to be suspended following homophobic and anti-trans comments earlier this week.
1:55
New app launches to tackle Islamophobia
New app launches to tackle Islamophobia

A new app to tackle Islamophobic incidents has launched nationwide. As CityNews' Jazan Grewal reports, it's a proactive tool designed to spread awareness and combat hate.

17h ago

0:44
18-year-old dead after crash sends vehicle into Keating Channel
18-year-old dead after crash sends vehicle into Keating Channel

A Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old collided with a Ford F150 on Lake Shore Boulevard and Cherry Street just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The force of the crash sent the Jeep into the icy waters.

3:08
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region
Calls to provide more mental health, addiction support in Durham Region

A Tim Hortons store in Oshawa has closed its dine-in area over safety and panhandling concerns. The decision comes amid ongoing calls for better mental health and addiction support and resources. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos