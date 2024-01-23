10 soldiers killed in Gaza in one of the deadliest attacks of the 3-month war, Israeli military says
Posted January 23, 2024 12:38 am.
Last Updated January 23, 2024 12:42 am.
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says 10 soldiers were killed in an attack in central Gaza.
It is one of the deadliest single incidents in the three-month war against Hamas that erupted after the militant group’s Oct. 7 attack into Israel.
Israeli media say the soldiers were preparing explosives to demolish two homes in central Gaza on Monday when a militant fired a rocket-propelled grenade at a tank nearby. The blast triggered the explosives.
___
Jobain reported from Rafah, Gaza Strip.
Josef Federman And Najib Jobain, The Associated Press