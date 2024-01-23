2 Belleville men charged in Mississauga carjacking

Peel Regional Police have charged two suspects in connection to a carjacking that took place in Mississauga in October.

Investigators say the victim had parked his vehicle in a plaza parking lot in the Derry Road East and Goreway Drive area on October 19, at around 5:40 p.m. when he was approached by two men who demanded his keys.

“The suspects then forcefully removed the vehicle keys from the victim’s pocket,” police said in a release.

“Both suspects then entered the vehicle and fled the area. The victim did not sustain any physical injuries as a result of this incident.”

A few days later, on October 22, police in Belleville located the vehicle and arrested its two occupants, charging them with possession of property obtained by crime.

Peel Regional Police later added more charges, alleging that the men found in the vehicle were also responsible for the carjacking.

Nicholas Goulet, 24, and Brian Goodfellow, 25, both of Belleville, have been charged with robbery.