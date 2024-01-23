5 arrested after brazen theft of vehicles from Ford plant in Oakville

Brazen vehicle thefts have become disturbingly commonplace in the Greater Toronto Area lately, but investigators with Halton police say a bold group took things a step further — stealing 14 vehicles directly from the Ford plant in Oakville where they’re constructed.

It happened overnight between January 7 and 8 at 1 Canadian Rd. after police say several suspects cut a large hole in the exterior fence of the property.

They managed to get away with 14 brand new Ford Edge vehicles valued at approximately $630,000.

Halton Regional Police took over the investigation and were able to track down some of the vehicles at various locations throughout the GTA.

In total 12 of the 14 stolen vehicles were recovered.

Five suspects were arrested and charged with a slew of offences.

They are: