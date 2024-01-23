A blast of cold lets gators show off a special skill to survive icy weather

By The Associated Press

Posted January 23, 2024 3:12 pm.

Last Updated January 23, 2024 3:27 pm.

The recent blast of cold weather has given alligators a chance to show off their way of coping with freezing temperatures.

The Swamp Park Outdoor Adventure Center in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, posted eerie videos on social media on Sunday showing alligators suspended in frozen ponds with just the tips of their snouts peeking above the ice.

In one video, Assistant Manager Scott Perry got up close with one of the “swamp puppies” in their frozen state, reaching out to “boop” one motionless alligator’s nose, while warning viewers, “Don’t do this at home.”

“Never in my life did I think I’d do that,” Perry said.

The park has 12 alligators that state wildlife officials have determined can’t return to the wild, often because they have been fed by humans, General Manager George Howard said by telephone on Tuesday. He was excited to see the phenomenon over the weekend, saying it had been a few years since it last happened at the park.

The cold-blooded animals can’t regulate their own temperature, so when temperatures drop they go into a state called brumation to survive, Howard said. The alligators can protect themselves by sticking their noses up out of the water, so they can keep breathing while the water freezes around them, he said.

“Eyes closed and just the nostrils sticking up out of the water, just enough to breathe,” Howard said in one video showing an alligator he estimated was 9 to 10 feet (2.74 to 3.05 meters) long. “The entire body is suspended under the water. Pretty fantastic.”

But it didn’t last long. By Tuesday, temperatures had risen and Howard said the alligators had returned to normal.

Gator Country in Beaumont, Texas, posted a video last week featuring an alligator there with its snout poked out of the ice.

“Look right down you can see the entire body of the alligator pushed snout up through so he can get oxygen and breathe,” owner Gary Saurage said. “Folks, that’s amazing! That’s how alligators survive in the ice.”

The Associated Press

Top Stories

GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute
GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute

The entire GTA is under a winter weather travel advisory with several centimetres of snow expected to slow down the afternoon and evening commute. Environment Canada issued the advisory warning of snow...

6h ago

Federal use of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable, judge rules
Federal use of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable, judge rules

A judge has ruled it was unreasonable for the Liberal government to use the Emergencies Act to quell "Freedom Convoy" protests in the national capital and at key border points two years ago. In a decision...

updated

1h ago

Mississauga man charged with credit card fraud amassed over $1M in debt: OPP
Mississauga man charged with credit card fraud amassed over $1M in debt: OPP

A man from Mississauga has been charged with fraud after police say he purposely racked up a huge credit card bill of over $1 million without an intention to pay it back. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

33m ago

Forcillo tells inquest feedback on use of force would have been helpful
Forcillo tells inquest feedback on use of force would have been helpful

A former Toronto police officer who shot a teen on an empty streetcar more than a decade ago told a coroner's inquest Tuesday it would have been helpful to receive feedback from superiors on his use of...

15m ago

