Adrian Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer have been elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame

FILE - Retired Colorado Rockies first baseman Todd Helton waves at the crowd after his number was retired during a ceremony before the Rockies host the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning of a baseball game in Denver on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2014. Adrián Beltré, Joe Mauer, Todd Helton and Billy Wagner could be elected to the Hall of Fame on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, which could mark the fourth time in a decade that the Baseball Writers' Association of America elected four members. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

By Ronald Blum, The Associated Press

Posted January 23, 2024 6:30 pm.

Last Updated January 23, 2024 7:13 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer were elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame on Tuesday while Billy Wagner and Gary Sheffield fell short.

Beltré was picked on 366 of 385 ballots from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in his first ballot appearance for 95.1 per cent. 

Helton received 307 votes for 79.7 per cent in his sixth appearance, 18 more than the needed 289 for 75 per cent after falling 11 votes short last year.

Mauer got 293 votes for 76.1 per cent and like Beltré was elected on his first try.

Wagner was five short at 284 votes and 73.8%, but up from 68.1 per cent last year. He will appear on the ballot for the 10th and final time in 2025, when Ichiro Suzuki and CC Sabathia are newly eligible.

Beltré, Mauer and Helton will be inducted at Cooperstown on July 21 along with Jim Leyland, elected last month by the contemporary era committee for managers, executives and umpires. There are 273 players among 346 people in the Hall.

Sheffield got 246 votes for 63.9 per cent in his final appearance on the BBWAA ballot, up from 55 per cent last year and 11.7 per cent in 2015. He is eligible for consideration by the contemporary baseball player committee, which meets next in December 2025.

Beltré, a four-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove third baseman, hit .286 with 477 homers and 1,707 RBIs for the Los Angeles Dodgers (1998-2004), Seattle (2005-09), Boston (2010) and Texas (2011-18). His 2,759 games at third base are second to Brooks Robinson’s 2,870 and his 636 doubles are 11th on the career list.

Helton received 16.5 per cent support in 2019, his first year on the ballot. A five-time All-Star first baseman and the 2000 major league batting champion, he hit .316 in 17 seasons for Colorado with 369 homers, 1,406 RBIs and 1,401 runs. He had widely divergent home/road statistics, batting .345 with 200 homers and 791 RBIs in the mile-high air of Coors Field and .287 with 142 homers and 547 RBIs on the road.

Mauer was a six-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove winner and the 2009 AL MVP during 15 seasons with Minnesota. He is the only catcher to win three batting titles, and he became just the 20th player in the Hall who was primarily a catcher. He hit .306 with 143 homers and 906 RBIs with Minnesota from 2004-18.

Voters included an average of seven names per ballot, up from 5.86 last year, and 24.4 per cent of the voters checked the maximum 10 candidates, an increase from 13.9 per cent. Just 10 eligible voters failed to return ballots.

Alex Rodriguez and Manny Ramírez again lagged, hurt by suspensions for performance-enhancing drugs. Rodriguez received 34.8 per cent and Ramírez 32.5 per cent.

Among other first-time candidates, Chase Utley (28.8 per cent) and David Wright (6.2 per cent) will remain on next year’s ballot.

José Bautista, Bartolo Colon, Matt Holliday, Adrián González, Victor Martinez, Brandon Phillips, José Reyes and James Shields all were under five per cent and will be dropped.

Bautista, a six-time all-star while playing with the Toronto Blue Jays from 2008 to 2017, received six votes, or 1.6 per cent.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Ronald Blum, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mississauga man charged with credit card fraud amassed over $1M in debt: OPP
Mississauga man charged with credit card fraud amassed over $1M in debt: OPP

A man from Mississauga has been charged with fraud after police say he purposely racked up a huge credit card bill of over $1 million without an intention to pay it back. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

3h ago

GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute
GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute

The entire GTA is under a winter weather travel advisory with several centimetres of snow expected to slow down the afternoon and evening commute. Environment Canada issued the advisory warning of snow...

9h ago

Man charged in alleged bear spray assault at Toronto's Union Station
Man charged in alleged bear spray assault at Toronto's Union Station

A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly spraying someone with bear spray during an altercation, leading to a partial evacuation of Toronto's Union Station. Police were called to the Front...

2h ago

Federal use of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable, judge rules
Federal use of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable, judge rules

A judge has ruled it was unreasonable for the Liberal government to use the Emergencies Act to quell "Freedom Convoy" protests in the national capital and at key border points two years ago. In a decision...

updated

5h ago

Top Stories

Mississauga man charged with credit card fraud amassed over $1M in debt: OPP
Mississauga man charged with credit card fraud amassed over $1M in debt: OPP

A man from Mississauga has been charged with fraud after police say he purposely racked up a huge credit card bill of over $1 million without an intention to pay it back. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

3h ago

GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute
GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute

The entire GTA is under a winter weather travel advisory with several centimetres of snow expected to slow down the afternoon and evening commute. Environment Canada issued the advisory warning of snow...

9h ago

Man charged in alleged bear spray assault at Toronto's Union Station
Man charged in alleged bear spray assault at Toronto's Union Station

A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly spraying someone with bear spray during an altercation, leading to a partial evacuation of Toronto's Union Station. Police were called to the Front...

2h ago

Federal use of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable, judge rules
Federal use of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable, judge rules

A judge has ruled it was unreasonable for the Liberal government to use the Emergencies Act to quell "Freedom Convoy" protests in the national capital and at key border points two years ago. In a decision...

updated

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:42
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport

Air France Flight 356 from Paris to Toronto dragged its tail on the runway at Pearson Airport after an aborted landing on Saturday. The pilot experienced a “landing rate warning” when there was too much speed and not enough runway to safely land.

6h ago

1:56
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect after a youth was allegedly attacked by a male armed with a machete near Northview Heights Secondary School. Michelle Mackey has more details from students and the school.

20h ago

2:48
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores

Premier Ford has defended moving some ServiceOntario locations into Staples and Walmart stores, claiming it will save taxpayers a million dollars. Richard Southern has the details.
0:35
The Stanley Cup takes the TTC ahead of the All-Star game
The Stanley Cup takes the TTC ahead of the All-Star game

The city is preparing for the All-Star game next weekend and today residents were commuting with the cup! The Stanley Cup that is! Lindsay Dunn was riding along.
1:19
Doug Ford calls out CityNews reporter while defending ServiceOntario deal with Staples
Doug Ford calls out CityNews reporter while defending ServiceOntario deal with Staples

Premier Doug Ford defends the decision to move ServiceOntario locations into Staples and Walmart stores and to use taxpayer money to retrofit the stores. This is Ford's first response to exclusive reporting by CityNews and reporter Richard Southern.
More Videos