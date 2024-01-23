Algoma says work underway to restart blast furnace after coke-making plant incident

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 23, 2024 7:56 am.

Last Updated January 23, 2024 8:12 am.

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Algoma Steel Group Inc. says work is underway to restart its blast furnace after it was taken off-line following the collapse of a structure supporting utilities piping at its coke-making plant on the weekend.

The company says it expects some impact on shipments, the extent of which will depend on how long it takes to resume blast furnace operations.

Algoma currently expects to resume production within two weeks.

Algoma’s combined plate/strip mill and cold mill operations were unaffected by the incident at the coke-making plant.

It says a repair plan for the coke-making plant is being developed, while limited production has resumed at three coke-production units.

Algoma says it believes that it will be able to source enough coke from outside suppliers to supplement its own coke production and inventory on site.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ASTL)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Man dead, homicide unit investigating after police respond to disturbance at Oshawa home
Man dead, homicide unit investigating after police respond to disturbance at Oshawa home

A man has died after he was found badly hurt by police at a home in Oshawa on Tuesday morning. Durham Regional Police say officers were called to a house near Ritson Road and Dean Avenue, north of Highway...

breaking

1h ago

Transport truck crashes into frozen swamp after driver loses control on Hwy. 401
Transport truck crashes into frozen swamp after driver loses control on Hwy. 401

A truck driver escaped with minor injuries after the tractor-trailer they were driving lost control on Highway 401 and crashed into a frozen swamp near Milton. The collision occurred in the eastbound...

2h ago

Suspected impaired driver charged with drug possession following serious crash on Hwy. 400
Suspected impaired driver charged with drug possession following serious crash on Hwy. 400

A man is facing charges for impaired driving and drug possession after a serious highway crash in Barrie. Emergency crews were called to Highway 400 south of Essa Road in the early morning hours Tuesday...

37m ago

1 youth injured in Toronto machete attack, suspect wanted by police
1 youth injured in Toronto machete attack, suspect wanted by police

A male youth was injured after being attacked by a suspect allegedly armed with a machete, Toronto police said. Authorities were called to the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West area in North York...

9h ago

