Blinken pitches the US as an alternative to Russia’s Wagner in Africa’s troubled Sahel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, listens as Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar gestures, after a press conference at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja, Nigeria, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP)

By Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press

Posted January 23, 2024 6:38 pm.

Last Updated January 23, 2024 6:42 pm.

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday pitched the United States as a better security partner for Africa in place of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, which he accused of exploiting coup-hit and conflict-hit nations in the continent’s Sahel region.

Blinken, who is visiting Nigeria as part of an Africa tour to strengthen bilateral relations, said the U.S. will continue to support Nigeria and other regional partners in their efforts to help stabilize the Sahel, the vast region south of the Sahara Desert that Islamic extremist groups have turned into a global terror hot spot as it struggles with a recent spate of coups.

“We hope it can make a difference in restoring the constitutional order and restoring a critical partner in trying to find security in the region,” Blinken told reporters in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, speaking in particular about Niger, where a coup has threatened a yearslong support by Western and European nations.

Until Niger’s elected President Mohamed Bazoum was deposed by his elite soldiers in July, the country had played a critical role in U.S. counterterrorism activity in the Sahel and was seen as one of the last democratic nations in the region to partner with to counter jihadi violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

But as Niger faced sanctions from neighbors, the West and Europe, its new junta severed military ties with European nations and turned to Russia for security partnership. Neighboring Burkina Faso and Mali, which have also had two coups each since 2020, have also taken similar steps.

Wagner, which is active in parts of Africa including Mali, was also one of the first sources of help that Niger’s military leaders reached out to for support after the coup.

In those African countries where Wagner is offering security support, “what we’ve seen is actually a problem (of insecurity) getting manifestly worse and worse,” Blinken said.

“You see the exploitation of people and resources by Wagner … Having said that, it’s important that we’ve been working to support our partners who are trying to find effective ways of fighting insecurity,” he added.

Blinken said that one key aspect of U.S. support to Nigeria and the rest of the Sahel is to strengthen the capacity of their security forces in terms of equipment and technology, intelligence sharing, and technical support.

“It goes to having a comprehensive approach that genuinely focuses on citizens’ security, working with local communities in partnership, demonstrating the security forces that are there, first and foremost, to protect them and to support their needs,” he added.

____

Follow AP’s Africa coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mississauga man charged with credit card fraud amassed over $1M in debt: OPP
Mississauga man charged with credit card fraud amassed over $1M in debt: OPP

A man from Mississauga has been charged with fraud after police say he purposely racked up a huge credit card bill of over $1 million without an intention to pay it back. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

3h ago

GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute
GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute

The entire GTA is under a winter weather travel advisory with several centimetres of snow expected to slow down the afternoon and evening commute. Environment Canada issued the advisory warning of snow...

9h ago

Man charged in alleged bear spray assault at Toronto's Union Station
Man charged in alleged bear spray assault at Toronto's Union Station

A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly spraying someone with bear spray during an altercation, leading to a partial evacuation of Toronto's Union Station. Police were called to the Front...

2h ago

Federal use of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable, judge rules
Federal use of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable, judge rules

A judge has ruled it was unreasonable for the Liberal government to use the Emergencies Act to quell "Freedom Convoy" protests in the national capital and at key border points two years ago. In a decision...

updated

5h ago

Top Stories

Mississauga man charged with credit card fraud amassed over $1M in debt: OPP
Mississauga man charged with credit card fraud amassed over $1M in debt: OPP

A man from Mississauga has been charged with fraud after police say he purposely racked up a huge credit card bill of over $1 million without an intention to pay it back. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

3h ago

GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute
GTA under winter weather travel advisory with snow expected to impact afternoon commute

The entire GTA is under a winter weather travel advisory with several centimetres of snow expected to slow down the afternoon and evening commute. Environment Canada issued the advisory warning of snow...

9h ago

Man charged in alleged bear spray assault at Toronto's Union Station
Man charged in alleged bear spray assault at Toronto's Union Station

A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly spraying someone with bear spray during an altercation, leading to a partial evacuation of Toronto's Union Station. Police were called to the Front...

2h ago

Federal use of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable, judge rules
Federal use of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable, judge rules

A judge has ruled it was unreasonable for the Liberal government to use the Emergencies Act to quell "Freedom Convoy" protests in the national capital and at key border points two years ago. In a decision...

updated

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:42
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport

Air France Flight 356 from Paris to Toronto dragged its tail on the runway at Pearson Airport after an aborted landing on Saturday. The pilot experienced a “landing rate warning” when there was too much speed and not enough runway to safely land.

6h ago

1:56
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect after a youth was allegedly attacked by a male armed with a machete near Northview Heights Secondary School. Michelle Mackey has more details from students and the school.

20h ago

2:48
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores

Premier Ford has defended moving some ServiceOntario locations into Staples and Walmart stores, claiming it will save taxpayers a million dollars. Richard Southern has the details.
0:35
The Stanley Cup takes the TTC ahead of the All-Star game
The Stanley Cup takes the TTC ahead of the All-Star game

The city is preparing for the All-Star game next weekend and today residents were commuting with the cup! The Stanley Cup that is! Lindsay Dunn was riding along.
1:19
Doug Ford calls out CityNews reporter while defending ServiceOntario deal with Staples
Doug Ford calls out CityNews reporter while defending ServiceOntario deal with Staples

Premier Doug Ford defends the decision to move ServiceOntario locations into Staples and Walmart stores and to use taxpayer money to retrofit the stores. This is Ford's first response to exclusive reporting by CityNews and reporter Richard Southern.
More Videos